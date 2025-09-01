Nigeria: NPFL Roundup - Bayelsa United, Warri Wolves Take Early Lead

The biggest talking point of the round came in Jos, where Katsina United stunned Plateau United 2-1.

The 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season continued at the weekend with Matchday 2 fixtures producing a mixed bag of results.

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa United maintained their bright start to the campaign with a convincing 2-0 win over Barau FC.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Wisdom Magbisa struck from the penalty spot in the 59th minute before Ofem Inoyayi doubled the advantage to seal a second straight victory for the hosts.

The result keeps Bayelsa at the top of the table with maximum points.

Warri Wolves also boast a perfect start after easing past Enugu Rangers 2-0. Godwin Oham found the breakthrough on the stroke of halftime before Prince Eboh added a second in the 77th minute.

Wolves are joint-top with Bayelsa with the same number of goals scored, and are quickly emerging as early contenders.

The biggest talking point of the round came in Jos, where Katsina United stunned Plateau United 2-1. Goals from Sadiq Abubakar and Uche Collins gave the visitors a commanding lead, and though Gideon Monday pulled one back, Plateau could not salvage a point. With two losses from two games, the 2017 champions are already propping up the table.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United defeated Kwara United 1-0 thanks to an early strike from Ubong Friday.

The Pride of Rivers join the chasing pack on four points, while Enyimba also claimed a narrow win in Aba. Joseph Abiodun's second-half effort was enough to edge Niger Tornadoes 1-0, keeping the People's Elephant among the early frontrunners.

Nasarawa United picked up their first win of the season with a 1-0 home victory over Abia Warriors, courtesy of Ugochukwu Leonard's 10th-minute strike.

In Kano, Pillars were held to a 1-1 draw by Wikki Tourists; Mustapha Umar gave Sai Masu Gida the lead just before the break, but Ahmed Lamo equalised for the visitors on the hour.

There was no breakthrough in Lagos as Ikorodu City and El-Kanemi Warriors settled for a goalless draw. The result leaves Ikorodu still without a goal this season, while El-Kanemi climbed to third with four points from two matches.

Table Implications

After Matchday 2, Bayelsa United and Warri Wolves lead the standings with six points each, showing early strength and consistency. El-Kanemi Warriors, Rivers United, Wikki Tourists, and Enyimba follow closely on four points, forming a tight chasing group.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the other end, Plateau United are the only side yet to pick up a point after two losses, joining Enugu Rangers, Barau, and Bendel near the bottom.

For Plateau and Rangers in particular, both traditional heavyweights, the poor start has raised early questions.

Two weeks into the new season, Bayelsa United and Warri Wolves are setting the early pace, while Plateau United find themselves in uncharted territory at the bottom. With so much football still to come, Matchday 2 has already hinted at the competitiveness and unpredictability the NPFL is known for.