Liberia and Austin S Fallah

They are trained well, vetted Public Administration-Public Policy-Corporate Policy Experts with over 20 years of hands-on experience in policy writing, policy enforcement in the public and corporate spheres:

In recent years, Liberia has faced numerous challenges related to crime, corruption, and the overall state of its judicial system.

Reform in the country's corrections infrastructure is imperative, especially in a system that often fails to hold criminals accountable.

One of the most pressing solutions to this dilemma is to build large maximum security prisons, inspired by successful models from other countries such as the United States, Ghana, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and Botswana.

Our disquisition aims to compare the current state of Liberia's correctional facilities with those of these reference nations, illustrating the necessity of proper incarceration mechanisms, the implications of criminal accountability, and the broader context of human rights and justice.

Current State of Corrections in Liberia:

Liberia is characterized by inadequate and overcrowded jails that do not fulfill the role of an actual prison.

Instead of serving as rehabilitative environments where inmates can serve their time and reintegrate into society, Liberia's detention facilities resemble makeshift jails or holding cells, lacking the necessary infrastructure and resources.

The country's prisons, such as the Monrovia Central Prison, are plagued by overcrowding, poor sanitation, and an absence of rehabilitative programs.

This situation is exacerbated by the country's pervasive culture of impunity, where individuals believe they can evade accountability due to their social status or political connections.

In contrast, maximum-security prisons in the countries mentioned have been designed to serve specific purposes: to rehabilitate, deter criminal behavior, and protect society from dangerous individuals.

The capacity to house over 6,000 inmates in secure environments reflects a system that recognizes the need for significant resources to address the issues of crime and punishment constructively.

Desirable Features of Maximum Security Prisons:

A clear understanding of the features that make them successful in other countries is essential to ensure that Liberia's maximum-security prisons serve their intended purpose.

For example, U.S. prisons often incorporate a combination of security measures, rehabilitation programs, and mental health services to ensure that inmates are monitored and allowed to reform.

Facilities like the United States Penitentiary in Florence, ADX, have been built to detain the most dangerous criminals while implementing strict discipline, creating a secure environment that emphasizes rehabilitation.

In Africa, nations such as Ghana and Rwanda have improved their penal systems, transitioning from simply punitive models to those that prioritize restorative justice.

Our research shows that, for instance, Hana's Nsawam Medium Security Prison addresses prison overcrowding by implementing alternatives to incarceration, such as community service and other non-custodial options.

Our research also discovered that Rwanda has made immense strides since the genocide.

It has focused on the reintegration and rehabilitation of offenders, allowing for restorative practices that consider the community and the individual.

These methods have been shown to reduce recidivism and enhance public safety.

Liberia would benefit from adopting similar philosophies.

The proposed four new maximum-security prisons could be constructed beyond urban centers to ensure they are not just holding facilities but environments conducive to rehabilitation, such as prisoners learning how to grow crops and learn handywork for self-empowerment after serving prison time.

Establishing these facilities away from urban centers would help security and prevent potential criminal activity from escalating due to easy access to jails.

The Concept of Accountability:

Accountability is a crucial component of any justice system.

The prevailing sentiment in Liberia suggests a skewed interpretation of justice, where socioeconomic status plays a critical role in determining the real consequences of one's actions.

This perception must be dismantled for a system built on equality before the law to emerge.

By constructing robust maximum security prisons that enforce longer and stricter sentences without bias from political allegiances, Liberia can convey that criminality carries significant consequences.

Across the globe, accountability is universally acknowledged as a deterrent and a restorative force in any society.

During our research, we also learned that countries like Sierra Leone have experienced vast improvement in their correctional practices post-conflict, recognizing that proper accountability is key to stabilizing their communities.

The establishment of maximum-security prisons in Liberia would serve a similar role.

Inmates would see the real repercussions of criminality manifested in longer sentences that reflect the severity and impact of their actions on society.

Addressing Corruption as a Human Rights Abuse:

Corruption, recognized globally as a form of human rights abuse, prevents marginalized groups from accessing the necessities of life, such as food, healthcare, and education.

In Liberia, corruption undermines the very fabric of society, and the lack of accountability for corrupt practices perpetuates a cycle of poverty and desperation.

By establishing maximum security prisons with long-term sentences for those guilty of corruption and other heinous crimes against humanity, the government would send a strong message that these actions will not be tolerated.

In our research, we also learned that Rwanda has proactively tackled corruption by enacting stringent laws and ensuring offenders face serious consequences alongside prison time.

This contrasts sharply with Liberia's existing culture, often allowing influential individuals to escape punishment.

Establishing secure prisons could play a pivotal role in altering this landscape by clearly defining punishments for black, green, yellow, purple, blue, white, and any collar crimes (a crime is a crime) and violent criminal behaviors.

The Role of the International Community:

Engaging with the international community may be crucial to successfully implementing these reforms.

Submitting corruption--and bribery-free proposals for developing maximum-security prisons could lead to partnerships with organizations and governments dedicated to human rights advocacy and criminal justice reform.

The international community has demonstrated a willingness to fund similar projects in countries across Africa, usually targeting countries with a transparent commitment to justice and human rights.

We also learned that in countries like Botswana, which is often lauded for its strong democratic institutions and relatively low levels of corruption, international partnerships have helped bolster its correctional system.

Building relationships with the global community could provide Liberia with the necessary funding and best practices from nations that have successfully amalgamated security, rehabilitation, and accountability.

In conclusion, before writing this article, Liberia's urgent need for new maximum-security prisons is based on a comparative analysis of nations implementing successful justice and corrections systems.

Such constructions signify a commitment to addressing crimes within the country and symbolize transformative steps toward a more just society.

Increased accountability, reduced corruption, and a focus on rehabilitative justice would bolster public safety and foster community trust in law enforcement.

Indeed, recognizing the implications of criminality and setting forth a comprehensive approach to reform are necessary steps for Liberia to advance beyond its troubled past and secure a brighter, more equitable future for all its citizens.

Long-term prison sentences for applicable offenses would validate the suffering of victims, offer a genuine opportunity to rehabilitate offenders, and promote the overarching ethos of justice for humanity.