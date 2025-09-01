Liberia: Govt Unveils $15.4m Youth Peace and Security Plan With UN Backing

Liberia has launched a five-year, $15.4 million national plan to put young people at the forefront of peacebuilding and development, marking a major push to include the country's largest demographic in shaping its future.

By Blamo N. Toe and Thomas Kojo Roulhac

The National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and Security (NAP-YPS), unveiled Friday by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in partnership with the Federation of Liberian Youth and the United Nations Population Fund, aligns Liberia with U.N. Security Council resolutions that recognize youth as agents of peace. The plan runs through 2029 and is anchored on five pillars: participation, protection, prevention, partnerships, and disengagement and reintegration.

'A Turning Point for Youth'

Youth and Sports Minister Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu hailed the launch as a turning point for youth-led peacebuilding.

"We are not just fulfilling a global mandate. This is a Liberian movement -- a national commitment to ensure youth are seen not as passive recipients, but as active agents of change," he said.

With nearly 75 percent of Liberia's population under 35, Bangalu said the plan offers a roadmap to ensure young people are equipped with opportunities while being recognized as leaders in sustaining peace and driving development.

Backing From the United Nations

Barrie Freeman, deputy special representative of the U.N. secretary-general for West Africa and the Sahel, called the plan a model for the region.

"We are committed to supporting the implementation of this initiative over the next five years," Freeman said, describing the NAP as "a step forward for young people in Liberia and a demonstration of how a nation can prioritize its youth in peacebuilding."

Government-Wide Commitment

Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, speaking on behalf of Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, said the plan reflects Liberia's collective belief in "the power, potential, and promise of its youth."

"True peace and security cannot exist where young people are excluded," she said. "This action plan underscores our determination to give them space, recognition, and the tools to succeed."

She linked the initiative to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr.'s ARREST Agenda -- Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism -- stressing that coordinated action across ministries, civil society, and development partners will be essential.

Investing in Liberia's Future

The $15.4 million plan prioritizes youth engagement in governance, protection of vulnerable young people from violence and exploitation, and reintegration of those affected by conflict. It also aims to expand partnerships with civil society and the private sector to create jobs and opportunities.

For Liberia, still healing from years of conflict, the plan represents more than policy.

"This is about building peace that lasts because it is built with young people, not just for them," Bangalu said.