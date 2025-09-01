Liberia: New Peace Corps Response Volunteers Sworn in

U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Joseph Zadrozny, a Returned Peace Corps Volunteer, joined Peace Corps Liberia Country Director Vernice Guthrie at a ceremony in Monrovia today to swear in four new Peace Corps Response Volunteers.

Over the next nine to twelve months, the Volunteers will partner directly with Liberian colleagues to support priorities in the education and health sectors. Their work will contribute to building stronger communities and advancing opportunities for young people and families.

In education, the Volunteers will serve as science teacher trainers and help strengthen science laboratories in schools across the country. In health, they will support malaria prevention campaigns, expand community health outreach, and assist with disease surveillance in rural areas, where services are most needed.

Before beginning their assignments, the group completed two weeks of training in language, culture, and technical skills to prepare them for service.

Chargé d'Affaires Zadrozny reflected on the mission of Peace Corps by quoting founder Sargent Shriver: "It is not what you get out of life that counts. It's what you give and what is given from the heart."

Also, in attendance were Dr. Dieula Tchoualeu, Country Director in Liberia of the Center for Disease Control, Dr. Joseph T. Isaac, President of Margibi University, and Dr. Ponnie Robert Dolo, Nimba County Health Officer.

Since 1962, more than 4,300 American Volunteers have lived and worked in Liberia through the Peace Corps program. Today, seventeen Volunteers are serving in communities across the country, continuing a tradition of friendship and partnership between the people of Liberia and the United States.