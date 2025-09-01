Liberia: Publishers Association Inducts New Leadership

At a colorful ceremony in Monrovia, publishers pledged reforms to rescue the struggling industry, with the Press Union of Liberia calling for ethical standards, better conditions for journalists, and collective action to safeguard democracy.

The Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL) on Saturday, August 30, inducted a new corps of officers at the Monrovia City Hall, in a gathering that drew government officials, diplomats, development partners, and senior media leaders. Among those present were the Cuban Ambassador to Liberia, alongside representatives of the Indian and Sierra Leonean embassies, whose participation gave the occasion an international texture and underscored the global importance attached to Liberia's media resilience.

The new leadership, headed by Alphonso Toweh of the New Republic Newspaper as President, includes Bai Sama G. Best, Managing Director of the Daily Observer, as Vice President; Winnie Saywah Jimmy of the Inquirer as Secretary; and Chester Smith of the Independent Probe as Financial Secretary. The program, coordinated by Jennie Fallah Wounuah, was widely praised for its organization and symbolism of renewal.

Outgoing President Othello Garblah reflected on PAL's journey from near dormancy to a registered nonprofit with set membership standards. Yet he cautioned that the industry remains financially strangled, with successive governments still owing significant arrears to media houses.

The day's most defining message came from Julius Kanubah, President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), who hailed PAL's transparent elections as "an important democratic progress" for the media community. He stressed that publishers, as both employers and editorial leaders, bear a special duty to improve journalism by enforcing ethics, ensuring fair compensation, and working toward institutional sustainability.

"The publishers are one of the core pillars of the media in Liberia," Kanubah declared. "If the quality of journalism and media is to improve, publishers must do all they can to address the bread-and-butter issues of journalists and media workers such as poor salaries, lack of health insurance, and insecure contracts." He further called on PAL to stand with the PUL in building a permanent national headquarters-- "The Stanton Peabody Media House"--as a shared legacy for Liberia's media fraternity.

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, represented by his Chief of Office Staff, Prince Menkalo Gbieu, also underscored government's recognition of publishing as a partner in national development. He assured that under President Boakai's ARREST Agenda, the administration looks forward to a stronger, more sustainable Liberian media. "Publishing is more than just a business; it is a vital thread in the fabric of any society," Gbieu said.

From the international community, World Bank Country Manager Georgia Wallen highlighted publishers' role in accountability and transparency. She urged the new leadership to mentor young journalists, noting that with over 75 percent of Liberia's population under 35, "investing in the next generation of media leaders is critical." She also tied PAL's mission to the World Bank's upcoming Country Partnership Framework, which emphasizes jobs and sustainable development.

In his acceptance speech, President Toweh struck a sober but hopeful tone, warning that Liberia's newspaper industry sits "between survival and doom." He pledged to seek government settlement of media arrears, challenge practices that undermine the industry's integrity--such as private advertising being redirected to the Executive Mansion website--and engage international partners for training and support. Toweh also extended an olive branch to former members who had left PAL amid disputes. "An apology is the glue to life; it can repair just about anything. Kindly accept my apology on behalf of the new leadership," he said.

As the ceremony closed, a shared optimism filled the hall. With PAL's new leadership in place, the PUL's rallying call for unity and ethics, and strong recognition from government and the international community alike, many described the induction not merely as a formality but as a decisive step toward rebuilding Liberia's publishing industry as a force for democracy, accountability, and national progress.