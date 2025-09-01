Liberia: New LDEA Chief Orders Confidentiality Code

The newly appointed Officer-in-Charge of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitzgerald Biago, has introduced a sweeping measure aimed at tightening discipline within the agency, ordering all operational heads to sign a confidentiality code and warning against the leaking of sensitive information.

Speaking at a high-level meeting with operational and administrative heads in Monrovia, DCP Biago made it clear that under his leadership, indiscipline, insubordination, and breaches of confidentiality will not be tolerated.

"Loyalty to duty and adherence to procedures will not be compromised. Any officer who violates established administrative procedures will face immediate and decisive consequences," Biago declared in a stern address to his commanders.

The new LDEA boss described the act of leaking internal information as one of the most dangerous threats to the agency's integrity and effectiveness, warning that those caught in such practices would face severe sanctions.

"All operational heads are required to sign a confidentiality code. Officers found leaking sensitive information will be severely sanctioned and personally held accountable for undermining the agency's integrity," Biago cautioned.

He further denounced the spread of misinformation within the agency, likening it to a "virus" that not only weakens operational output but also endangers national security.

"Punctuality, accuracy, and professionalism are the standards we will uphold. The spread of misinformation is a virus that destroys effectiveness and threatens our national security, and we will not allow it," he stressed.

While outlining his reform agenda, DCP Biago expressed gratitude to President Joseph N. Boakai for entrusting him with the responsibility to lead the agency at such a critical time. He pledged to administer the LDEA "without fear or favor" and to restore public confidence in its work.

Reassuring the public of the agency's commitment, Biago reaffirmed the LDEA's determination to confront drug traffickers and abusers with a coordinated and aggressive approach.

"Despite existing challenges, we will stand firm, enforce the law, and pursue traffickers and abusers with precision until the menace of drugs is defeated," he vowed.

The meeting, attended by senior commanders and administrators, marked the start of what Biago called an uncompromising era of discipline, accountability, and professionalism within the LDEA--sending a strong message that the new leadership intends to crack down not only on drug crimes but also on misconduct within the ranks.