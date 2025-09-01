Ghana: Nafaa's Acting DG Attends 16th Confab of Ministers in Ghana

The Chairperson of the Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC) and Acting Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) of Liberia, Mr. J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr., has arrived in Tema, Ghana. His visit marks the first stage of a multi-phase preparation process leading up to the 16th FCWC Conference of Ministers, scheduled to take place later this year in Lagos, Nigeria.

Upon arrival at the FCWC Headquarters in Tema, Mr. Saygbe commended the Secretariat for its unwavering professionalism and dedication in advancing regional fisheries governance. He highlighted that the Secretariat's work over the years has been instrumental in not only sustaining collaboration among member states but also in attracting and retaining the confidence of development partners in the sub-region.

"The Secretariat has consistently demonstrated professionalism and commitment, which has kept the FCWC torch burning across West and Central Africa. The confidence of our development partners in the work of the Committee is a direct result of this dedication," Mr. Saygbe remarked.

Mr. Saygbe was warmly received by the FCWC Secretary-General, Dr. Gaston Djihinto, who officially welcomed him on behalf of the organization. Dr. Djihinto lauded Liberia's continued leadership and commitment under Mr. Saygbe's chairmanship, stressing that such engagement reflects the spirit of collective responsibility and cooperation needed to sustainably manage shared fisheries resources in the Gulf of Guinea.

The 16th Conference of Ministers of the FCWC is expected to bring together fisheries ministers and senior officials from member states to deliberate on key policy issues, regional cooperation frameworks, and sustainable management strategies for fisheries and aquaculture.

The conference will also serve as a platform to strengthen partnerships with international development stakeholders supporting the blue economy agenda.