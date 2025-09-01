Liberia: 'Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant'

Alexander B. Cummings, political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), has paid an emotional tribute to the late Sylvester M. Grigsby, honoring him as a dedicated public servant, patriot, and dear friend. In a heartfelt post on his social media platform, Cummings described Grigsby as "a good and faithful servant" whose life was devoted to Liberia's development.

Quoting the Gospel of Matthew, Cummings said: "'His master replied, 'Well done, good and faithful servant!' These words are what I hear in my heart when I think of the completed life of my dear friend, Sylvester M. Grigsby." He added, "For if ever there was a good and faithful servant--to his family, to his friends, and to his nation--it was Sylvester."

Known to many as Ambassador Grigsby, Minister Grigsby, Chief of Staff Grigsby, or simply Greg to his friends, Grigsby was widely respected for his intellect, political acumen, and tireless dedication to public service. Over his career, he served in multiple high-level positions across several Liberian administrations, including as Ambassador, Minister, and Chief of Staff, helping to shape policies and initiatives that advanced national development.

Cummings highlighted that Grigsby's willingness to serve was "not a sign of political convenience; it was a testament to his unwavering patriotism. For Sylvester, the work of uplifting Liberia was more important than any single party or individual. He simply answered the call to serve, again and again."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Among his notable contributions, Grigsby was recognized for his work in government administration, diplomacy, and policy formulation. He played a key role in advancing initiatives in governance, economic development, and international relations, earning a reputation as a statesman who could navigate complex challenges with integrity and intelligence.

Beyond his professional achievements, Cummings reflected on the personal qualities that defined Grigsby. "I was privileged to know Sylvester The Man. The Schoolmate, The Friend, The Supporter. The Deeply Good Human Being," Cummings said. "He was a man whose wisdom was matched only by his kindness, whose counsel I sought and cherished. He believed in people, and he invested his time and his heart in those he called friends."

Cummings recounted a recent and poignant encounter with Grigsby and his wife, Cleo. "Just a few short weeks ago, my wife, Teresa, and I had the profound pleasure of sharing an evening with Sylvester and his beloved wife, Cleo. We sat together for dinner, sharing stories, laughing, and speaking of the future, as friends do. It was a simple, beautiful evening, filled with warmth and fellowship. Little did we know it would be our last supper together."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In closing, Cummings extended his condolences to Grigsby's family, saying, "To his dear wife, Cleo, his daughters Diana and Mayumi, and the entire Grigsby family, Teresa and I offer our deepest and most profound condolences. The nation has lost a great mind and a dedicated servant. But we have lost a dear friend. His watch has ended. He was a good and faithful servant. He fought the good fight for the country he loved. Rest well, my dear friend Greg. Your work is done, and your legacy is secure. May you rest in eternal peace."