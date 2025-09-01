Nigeria: Everything to Know About New Miss Universe Nigeria Onyinyechi Basil

Onyinyechi Basil emerged as the winner of Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 at a glamorous finale held at the Balmoral Event Centre in Lagos on Saturday, August 30.

Basil outshone 20 other contestants across swimsuit, evening gown and question-and-answer rounds, impressing both the judges and audience with her poise, intelligence and advocacy.

She succeeds Chidimma Adetshina and now takes on the responsibility of representing Nigeria at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 20.

The 25-year-old is a native of Anambra State.

Highlighting her platform, Basil emphasised her commitment to promoting women's education and empowerment. "I want young girls to know that they can be more, achieve more and still celebrate their cultural identity," she said after her crowning moment.

Her victory adds to Anambra State's growing presence in national pageants, reinforcing the state's reputation for producing beauty queens with strong voices on social issues.

As Nigeria's representative on the world stage, Basil aims to use her reign to advocate for education, empower young women and promote cultural diversity.

She will also receive a cash prize, the amount yet to be disclosed, along with gifts, brand endorsements, training opportunities and paid appearances.