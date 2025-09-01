Liberia: Partners Review Key Findings On Political Inclusion in Liberia

Monrovia — Local and international stakeholders convened at the Delegation of the European Union in Liberia for the presentation of a Political Economy Analysis on inclusion and exclusion in Liberian politics.

The study, conducted by the Ducor Institute for Social and Economic Research under the Liberia Electoral Support Project, was commissioned by the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD). The analysis explores the structural and cultural dynamics that shape political participation in Liberia, with a focus on women and youth.

Presenting the findings, Dr. Aaron Weah, Executive Director of the Ducor Institute, highlighted that decision-making within political parties remains highly centralized and dominated by senior leaders, limiting opportunities for meaningful engagement by women and young people.

The report reveals that women's access to leadership is often contingent on family legacy, financial resources, or patronage networks, while youth are typically relegated to campaign support roles with little influence over policy or strategy.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Party structures continue to prioritize seniority, discouraging younger aspirants from contesting leadership positions. Oscar Bloh, NIMD Country Director, emphasized the importance of the study in shaping inclusive democratic interventions.

"This analysis helps us understand the power dynamics within political institutions and provides a roadmap for promoting greater inclusion and accountability," he said, noting that the findings are already informing NIMD's Regional Democracy School activities.

Ambassador Nona Deprez, Head of the EU Delegation to Liberia, praised the research for documenting long-standing challenges.