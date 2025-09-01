Liberia: LACC, UNDP Train Local Leaders to Strengthen Transparency and Accountability

Buchanan — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), in partnership with UNDP Liberia, has concluded a three-day workshop aimed at strengthening integrity, transparency, and accountability in local governance. The training, held in Buchanan, brought together about 60 local government officials, including superintendents from Grand Bassa, Margibi, and Rivercess Counties.

Grand Bassa County Superintendent Karyou Johnson described the training as "a vital step toward the effective implementation of the Local Government Law," stressing that decentralization cannot succeed without a clear understanding of the law. He noted that decentralization is critical for development, infrastructure growth, and human resource advancement, and urged participants to apply the lessons learned to promote accountability in their counties.

Participants said the workshop deepened their awareness of corrupt practices that have become normalized in public service delivery, particularly in healthcare. They also gained a clearer understanding of the LACC's mandate to prevent and prosecute corruption, while recognizing the role of citizens as watchdogs through reporting mechanisms such as the Talkay Mobile App and community suggestion boxes.

LACC Vice Executive Chairperson Ernest Hughes reminded participants that fighting corruption is a shared responsibility. "As local officials, you are the first point of contact between government and the people. Your conduct sets the tone for trust in government. Integrity, professionalism, and responsiveness must guide your leadership," he said.

During a session on asset declaration, Patricia Barnaby, LACC's Asset Declaration and Verification Officer, explained that declaring assets helps detect unjustified wealth, prevent conflicts of interest, and build public trust in leadership.

UNDP Resident Representative Aliou Dia stressed that accountability is fundamental to development. "Corruption is more than a financial issue--it drains resources from classrooms, clinics, and roads, weakens institutions, and erodes trust. In Liberia, where local officials are the face of public service delivery, your leadership is indispensable," he said.

At the close of the workshop, participants received certificates of participation. UN Peacebuilding Fund Programme Coordinator for Liberia, John R. Dennis, congratulated them for their commitment and expressed confidence that they would apply their training to advance a corruption-free Liberia.

Superintendent Johnson thanked the LACC, UNDP, and the UN Peacebuilding Fund for organizing the workshop, noting that civil society groups must also play their watchdog role if Liberia is to succeed in the fight against corruption.