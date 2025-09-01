Liberia: PUL President Kanubah Urges Unity, Ethics, and Better Working Conditions At Pal Induction

Monrovia — Press Union of Liberia (PUL) President Julius Kanubah has called on members of the journalism community to put aside differences and work collectively to promote ethical standards, improve the welfare of media workers, and strengthen institutional sustainability.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the newly elected officers of the Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL) on Saturday, August 30, at the Monrovia City Hall, Kanubah congratulated the incoming leadership led by veteran journalist Alphonso Toweh, along with Bai Sama G. Best, Winnie Saywah Jimmy, and Chester Smith.

Kanubah praised the democratic process that brought the new leaders to office, while also commending outgoing president Othello Garblah for what he described as a principled leadership. He also recognized Helen Nah Sammie, the lone female candidate who contested the PAL presidency, noting the importance of women's participation in leadership within the media sector.

The PUL President described the PAL as a "core pillar" of Liberia's media, serving as employers and leaders of editorial and management functions. He outlined three key areas where the PUL envisions close collaboration with publishers.

He called for the Promotion of Ethics - ensuring fairness, accuracy, impartiality, and responsible journalism across the media landscape, improved Working Conditions that addresses "bread-and-butter" issues such as poor salaries, lack of health insurance, and absence of employment contracts for journalists and institutional sustainability - mobilizing support for the construction of the PUL's long-envisioned national headquarters, the Stanton B. Peabody Media House, which will house all auxiliaries of the Union, including PAL.

"These developments show that the journalism and media community of Liberia is advancing both democratically and developmentally," Kanubah noted, referencing recent elections in PAL and the Legislative Press Pool (LEGISPOOL), as well as the PUL's relocation to a new head office.

He ended with a strong appeal for unity: "It is time we put aside our differences and work together for the rights of journalists, free press, freedom of speech and expression, and democracy in Liberia."

The new PAL leadership is expected to serve as a critical partner to the PUL in advancing press freedom and strengthening the media sector.