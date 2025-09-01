Liberia: Govt Officials, Cummings, Others Join Widow in Honoring Late Minister Grigsby At Houston Funeral

Houston — Family, friends, government officials, and prominent Liberian leaders gathered in Houston, Texas, over the weekend to bid farewell to Liberia's fallen Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Sylvester M. Grigsby, remembered for a life defined by humility, patriotism, and "quiet greatness."

Among the mourners were officials of the Liberian Government, including Deputy Foreign Minister Deweh E. Gray, who read the national gazette; Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh, Liberia's Ambassador to the United States; and Joseph Boakai, Jr., son of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who delivered an impassioned eulogy on behalf of the President.

Also in attendance were Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, political leader of the Alternative National Congress, and his wife, Mrs. Teresa Cummings; Ambassador Dew Mayson, former Liberian Ambassador to France; Mrs. Cleopatra Grigsby, widow of the late statesman; along with his children, relatives, and friends from Liberia, the United States, and other parts of the world.

Delivering a tribute on behalf of his father, President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., Joseph Boakai, Jr. recounted the president's six-decade-long friendship with the late minister, which began during their days at the College of West Africa in Monrovia.

"Although I was two years his senior, Sylvester was a distinct character and a man of high intellect," President Boakai said. "In these challenging times, I find comfort in the rich and enduring memories of our friendship and the legacy he leaves behind. Compared to me, he came from a well-off family, yet he remained humble, grounded, and respectful. He was an outstanding student, but what I admired most was his empathy and willingness to help others."

The president also recalled that after both men left government service in 2018, Grigsby served as Executive Director of the Joseph N. Boakai Foundation before returning to public service as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs.

"Grigsby's life was one of impact, integrity, and quiet greatness," the president said. "You can be proud of who he was--not only for what he did for his family but for his country. Although a few may have misunderstood him, many recognized his patriotism, dedication, and commitment to excellence."

Mr. Cummings, standard bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), hailed Grigsby's record of service across multiple administrations as evidence of his commitment to Liberia above politics.

"His résumé speaks for itself... For Sylvester, the work of uplifting Liberia was more important than any single party or individual," Cummings noted.

"His willingness to serve in multiple administrations, including most recently in the administration of his lifelong friend, President Boakai, was not a sign of political convenience; it was a testament to his unwavering patriotism. For Sylvester, the work of uplifting Liberia was more important than any single party or individual."

Cummings, who shared a personal bond with Grigsby, added: "Beyond the statesman, I was privileged to know Sylvester the man--the schoolmate, the friend, the supporter. He was a man whose wisdom was matched only by his kindness, whose counsel I sought and cherished."

In a deeply emotional tribute, his widow, Mrs. Cleopatra Grigsby, reflected on their journey together since meeting in the late 1960s and marrying in 1974.

"Greg's gentle spirit and genuine kindness drew me to him," she said. "He was never power hungry. His greatest pride was being a father. He was a dreamer, a man who saw the world as it should be and not as it was. Sometimes people took advantage of his giving nature, but he never let that change him. He kept offering kindness to the world."

She added: "Greg dedicated his life to his country and his heart to his family and friends. His work here is done, but his story lives on in all of us who were blessed to know him. Thank you, Greg, for your selflessness, your kindness, and your love."

Other tributes underscored both the challenges and triumphs of Grigsby's public life. Eminent Liberian and former Liberian Ambassador to France Dew Tuan-Wleh Mason described him as a statesman who rose above criticism and false accusations with dignity.

"Greg never gives credence to these accusers... He lived well and right. May the angels and the saints come to meet him," Mayson declared.

The solemn ceremony brought together a cross-section of Liberians in the diaspora, reflecting the wide respect Grigsby commanded during his years of service. His passing has been described as a profound loss to both Liberia and his family, but the tributes in Houston highlighted a life lived with patriotism, compassion, and quiet greatness.

Ambassador Sylvester M. Grigsby had a decorated career in public service, serving Liberia in several capacities, including Ambassador, County Superintendent, and Minister of State for Presidential Affairs--the last high-profile position he held before his passing on August 9, 2025, at the age of 74 in the United States, where he had traveled to seek medical treatment.

In honor of his lifelong commitment to education, his family has established the Sylvester Mondubue Grigsby Scholarship to support Liberians attending the College of West Africa (CWA), his alma mater. The scholarship extends his legacy of helping many Liberians gain access to education.