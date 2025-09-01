Liberia: UL Faculty Votes to Boycott Academic Activities Over Unresolved Welfare Issues

1 September 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — The University of Liberia Faculty Association (ULFA), Inc. has announced an indefinite boycott of all academic activities at the state-run university following an emergency general assembly held Friday, August 29, on the Capitol Hill campus.

The decision stems from a July 18, 2025 General Assembly mandate which instructed ULFA's Executive Committee to engage the University of Liberia Administration and other stakeholders on a series of long-standing concerns affecting faculty welfare.

According to ULFA, key issues raised include poor sanitary conditions across campuses, delayed faculty promotions, salary disparities, lack of proper social security benefits, challenges faced by faculty on study leave, and the need for campus renovations. More immediate concerns highlighted were the outstanding payments of overload and vacation school salaries.

In a unanimous vote during Friday's assembly, ULFA resolved that faculty members would disengage from all academic activities until a negotiated Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is signed by the University of Liberia Administration, the Government of Liberia, and ULFA.

"All faculty members are urged to disengage from any planned academic activities on all campuses of the UL until further notice," the association declared in a statement signed by its Secretary.

