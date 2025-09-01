Liberia: Toweh Vows Reforms, Calls for Unity As He Takes Helm of Publishers Association of Liberia

Monrovia — The Managing Publisher of the New Republic newspaper, Alphonso Toweh has officially taken over as President of the Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL), pledging sweeping reforms, stronger collaboration among media institutions, and a renewed push for government and international support to sustain the struggling Liberian press.

At his induction ceremony, Mr. Toweh thanked God for what he described as divine guidance that has shaped his professional journey, while also recognizing the contributions of past leaders of the Association, including Roger Seton, Sando Moore, Stanley Seakor, and Philbert Brown.

"History educates us that the advent of a new administration over any organization is the dawn of a new chapter," Toweh declared. "For PAL, this is not just about a transition, but a renewed determination to change the narrative and shift the paradigm."

Media at a Crossroads

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Toweh painted a sobering picture of the state of Liberia's newspaper industry, describing it as "teetering between survival and doom." He warned that without urgent reforms and innovative collaborations, traditional media outlets could face further decline in the face of stiff competition from online platforms.

"We either address it now or perish with it," he cautioned, calling for research-driven solutions, consultations with reporters and staff, and even mergers among media entities to sustain operations.

Criticism of Government Practices

The new PAL president also raised concerns over the Executive Mansion's official website being used for commercial advertising, which he described as "absurd and disrespectful."

"Do not reduce the Presidency's website to GobaChove market, where all sorts of commodities are for sale," Toweh said, urging the Vice President to convey the Association's concerns directly to President Joseph Boakai.

Appeal to Government and Partners

Toweh urged the government to settle its financial obligations to media institutions, noting that unpaid debts have left publishers unable to meet payroll and printing costs. He said many media executives had welcomed the appointment of Augustine Ngafuan as Finance Minister, hoping he would be sympathetic to their plight, but stressed that the industry is still awaiting his impact.

He also extended gratitude to development partners, especially USAID and Plan International, for their support over the years. He called for increased investment in media training, development, and sustainability.

"The media needs support more than ever before. An evolving global media landscape requires an up-to-speed local media landscape that responds to reportorial challenges and other core functions of the media," Toweh said.

Unity and Reconciliation

Toweh used his platform to appeal for reconciliation within PAL, urging members who had left the association over disagreements to return. He offered an apology on behalf of the new leadership, stressing the need for unity and peace.

"A house divided against itself cannot stand," he said. "Let this be the time of peace for PAL, where everyone will reckon the importance of fellowship and commit to it."

He concluded with a pledge to lead with integrity and a prayer for God's guidance over the media fraternity.

VP Koung Pledges Government's Support

The event was attended by media executives and top government officials including the Chief of Staff of Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Prince Menkalo Gbieu. Delivering the keynote address on behalf of VP Koung, Gbieu reaffirmed the Liberian government's commitment to supporting the media and publishing sector, describing it as a critical partner in national development.

Gbieu explained that Vice President Koung could not attend the program due to his engagement with President Joseph Boakai's Ad Hoc Committee, set up to examine the rising cost of transportation, rice, building materials, and other essential commodities, and to recommend both short and long-term solutions.

He lauded the role of publishers in shaping narratives, fostering dialogue, and cultivating understanding within society. "Publishing is more than just a business; it is a vital thread in the fabric of any society. It illuminates truths, inspires change, and connects communities," he noted.

He emphasized that the induction of the new PAL leadership marks a milestone not only for the association but also for the broader literary and cultural landscape of Liberia. He praised the fresh perspectives and innovative ideas the officers bring, while urging them to uphold leadership, creativity, and dedication in their work.

Gbieu also acknowledged the challenges confronting publishers and the media industry, particularly in adapting to rapid technological changes.

"As the publishing landscape evolves, it is your responsibility to adapt, to learn, and to thrive in this new environment," he urged.

The Vice President's Chief of Staff assured the gathering that the government recognizes the difficulties media institutions face and stands ready to engage constructively.

"You are partners and shall remain partners of progress to the government. The government looks forward to seeing the Liberian media grow much bigger than it is now. We are confident this dream will be realized under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda for inclusive development," he said.

The event brought together senior government officials, media executives, and representatives of civil society, who witnessed the induction of the new PAL leadership tasked with steering the association for the next three years.

'Uphold Values and Mentor Young Journalists'

Also speaking, the World Bank Country Manager called on Liberian publishers to uphold their core values, invest in the next generation of journalists, and strengthen efforts to promote transparency and accountability in society.

Georgia Wallen, said publishers play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's narrative and future.

"It is an honor to represent the World Bank today for the induction of the new leadership of the Publishers Association of Liberia," Wallen said. "Publishers are an integral part of society, and your various audiences depend largely on you for adequately informing them about developments in society."

Three Key Priorities for PAL

Wallen outlined three priorities she urged the new PAL leadership to embrace. She called the leadership to hold fast to core values - emphasizing that values such as excellence, integrity, and professionalism are anchors for publishers navigating a rapidly changing media environment dominated by digital platforms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also urged the leadership to Invest in young journalists. With more than 75 percent of Liberians under the age of 35, Wallen said mentoring young professionals in journalism, photography, and videography would ensure a stronger future for the industry. In addtion, she called for the promotion of transparency and accountability, noting that publishers must continue highlighting issues that strengthen peace, governance, and development in Liberia.

Media and Development

Wallen stressed that the World Bank views access to information and citizen engagement as essential to inclusive development.

"Development is everybody's business. We have learned over time that development is better when citizens are informed and engaged," she said. "Public information is key for accountability and transparency."

She further pointed to the Bank's forthcoming Country Partnership Framework for Liberia, which will focus on building foundations for more and better jobs.

Commitment to Partnership

The World Bank official thanked PAL's outgoing leadership, its committee members, and the newly inducted officers for their service, pledging continued partnership to strengthen the media and publishing industry in Liberia.

"We look forward to a bright future for the association and the publishing industry in Liberia," Wallen concluded.

The ceremony, held in Monrovia also brought together members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of civil society and development partners.