Liberia: Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for First Private-Free Elementary School in River Gee County

Gbeapo Tarken, River Gee County -- A historic milestone was reached on Sunday, August 31 in River Gee County when community members, local leaders, and well-wishers gathered in Gbeapo Tarken for the groundbreaking of a new elementary school.

The school is set to be the first Private-Free school in the county. The initiative, spearheaded by a proud son of Gbeapo Tarken, marks a bold step toward expanding access to education in one of Liberia's most underserved regions.

The school, once completed, will offer free quality primary education to children in River Gee, easing the financial burden on parents while creating new opportunities for learning and growth.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the initiator of the project, Randy Brickson, emphasized the importance of education as a cornerstone for development.

"This school is not just a building of cement and bricks; it is a foundation of hope," he said. "It is about giving every child in River Gee the opportunity to learn, to dream, and to build a brighter future regardless of their background."

The ceremony drew an enthusiastic crowd, with traditional leaders, women, youth, and elders offering prayers, blessings, and cultural performances to honor the occasion. Community members expressed their excitement and pledged their support toward the successful completion of the project.

River Gee County, though rich in culture and resilience, has long struggled with limited access to quality education. Many children face challenges such as long distances to schools, inadequate facilities, and economic constraints. The establishment of a free elementary school directly addresses these issues, offering hope to hundreds of families across the county.

The project's vision aligns with national and global goals of promoting education as a human right and a key driver of sustainable development. When completed, the school will stand as a model of community-driven progress and a beacon of opportunity for future generations.

As construction begins, anticipation continues to grow among residents who see this initiative as more than just a school -- but as the beginning of a new chapter for River Gee County.