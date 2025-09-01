Liberia: Pres. Boakai Suspends Tariffs On Solar Products

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has issued Executive Order No. 152, suspending import tariffs on off-grid solar and renewable energy products.

The move is aimed at accelerating the nation's transition to clean and affordable energy.

An Executive Order, issued on Thursday, August 28, comes as a strategic renewal following the expiration of Executive Order No. 134.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It reflects the government's renewed commitment to advancing rural electrification, reducing energy costs, and encouraging investment in Liberia's renewable energy sector.

The suspension applies to a wide range of off-grid solar products, including lighting and electrification systems, solar photovoltaic components, energy-efficient appliances, batteries, panels, control units, and other critical technologies needed to support clean energy solutions in underserved communities.

"Clean and affordable energy is central to our development agenda," President Boakai stated in the Executive Order.

"By removing barriers to importation, we are creating opportunities for Liberians to access renewable energy solutions that improve livelihoods, power businesses, and strengthen our economy."

Under the new order, importers will now only be required to pay Customs User Fees (CUF) and where applicable, the ECOWAS Trade Levy (ETL).

To qualify for these benefits, entities must be actively involved in the renewable energy sector, registered with the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA), and ensure all imported products meet quality and safety standards set by the National Standards Authority.

The policy takes immediate effect and is expected to lower the cost of clean energy products, making them more accessible to households, institutions, and small businesses, particularly in rural and off-grid communities where energy poverty remains a pressing challenge.

Analysts say the move signals a positive shift toward achieving Liberia's national energy targets while aligning with global efforts to combat climate change and promote green growth.

With just under 30% of Liberians currently having access to electricity, the Executive Order is poised to help bridge that gap significantly.

The government also sees the tariff suspension as a catalyst for private sector investment in solar and other renewable technologies, which could generate jobs, reduce dependency on fossil fuels, and boost economic resilience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Boakai's latest action underscores his administration's strategic focus on sustainable development and inclusive growth by ensuring that no community is left behind in the nation's energy transition.