Liberia: FPA Newsroom Chief Bids Farewell to Legispool, Urges Stronger Cohesion

Monrovia — The outgoing President of the Legislative Press Pool (LEGISPOOL), has extolled members of the association for entrusting him with what he described as one of the most important responsibilities of his career.

Speaking at the group's elective congress held at the Banquet Hall of the Capitol Building, Mr. Gerald Koinyeneh, who is also the Head FrontPage Africa Newsroom, reflected on his tenure, noting that leading a body of "independent and diverse minds" was both an honor and a challenge.

The elective congress was held under the theme: "Building One Voice: Innovation and Integrity in Leadership."

Mr. Koinyeneh praised members for their resilience and independence in covering the Legislature, despite internal political divisions among lawmakers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The FPA newsroom chief urged his colleagues to continue engaging with "oneness," stressing that unity and professionalism must define the organization's future.

"There should be no hatred among us," Koinyeneh added as he called on legislative reporters to prioritize collaboration over conflict as they carry out their watchdog role in strengthening Liberia's democracy.

Serving as keynote speaker at the occasion, the Executive Director of the Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding (CEMESP), Malcolm W. Joseph, called on legislative reporters in Liberia to strengthen their collective voice, embrace innovation, and uphold integrity in their work as watchdogs of democracy.

Reflecting on his own career that began at the Legislature in the late 1990s, Mr. Joseph reminded journalists of their pivotal role in bridging the gap between lawmakers and citizens.

"Without you, the reporters, the activities of the people's house would be shrouded in shadows. You make democracy visible," he emphasized.

He urged reporters to remain united, warning that internal division weakens their credibility and undermines their advocacy for press freedom.

Joseph also challenged reporters to embrace digital innovation to remain relevant in the fast-changing media landscape. He noted that today's citizens demand real-time analysis and multimedia content, but stressed that such tools must be used responsibly.

"Technology can empower truth or amplify misinformation. Let innovation be the servant of truth, not the enemy of credibility," he cautioned.

Mr. Joseph pointed out that credibility remains the "currency" of journalism and warned against brown-envelope practices, political bias, and half-truths.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The former top official of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) also urged reporters to elect leaders who embody honesty, fairness, and accountability, stressing that leadership should be seen as service, not privilege.

Beyond basic coverage of legislative sessions, Mr. Joseph called on reporters to add value by analyzing the implications of bills, budgets, and debates for ordinary Liberians.

He also reaffirmed CEMESP's commitment to media development, ethical journalism, and press freedom, urging reporters to continue to defend democratic values while building networks and learning from best practices across the region.