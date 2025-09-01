Liberia: Eminent Son of Bong County Urges President Boakai to Lift Ban On Heavy Mineral Sands

Monrovia — Alieu Haircrates Sackor, an eminent son of Bong County, has appealed to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to lift restrictions on Heavy Mineral Sands (HMS) and Class B mining licenses, arguing that doing so would protect Liberia's investment climate, jobs, and economic prospects.

In a letter addressed to the President on Thursday, Mr. Sackor stressed that the extractive sector has long played a pivotal role in Liberia's economy by shaping government revenue, foreign exchange earnings, and job creation for thousands of citizens.

He noted that in recent years, both Liberian entrepreneurs and international investors have committed significant capital, technology, and expertise into HMS exploration and Class B mining.

"As an economist, I must emphasize that the long-term competitiveness of Liberia depends on our ability to strike a delicate balance: enforcing prudent regulations while also ensuring that investments remain viable, productive, and profitable," Sackor wrote. "Heavy Mineral Sands represent not just a resource, but a doorway to diversifying our export base, boosting foreign exchange reserves, creating sustainable jobs, and generating revenue to fund your transformative development agenda."

Sackor observed that since the moratorium was imposed in April 2024, investments in HMS have stalled, machinery lies idle, workers have been laid off, and optimism in the sector has been replaced by uncertainty. "Investors who previously saw Liberia as a beacon of hope and opportunity are beginning to perceive risks that threaten to overshadow their investments," he warned.

While acknowledging that the moratorium was intended to promote transparency and accountability in the management of Liberia's natural resources, Sackor cautioned that prolonged restrictions without a clear resolution could harm the nation's reputation as a credible investment destination.

"Your Excellency, I fully acknowledge that the moratorium was placed with the highest sense of responsibility, aimed at ensuring regulation, transparency, and fairness. This intention is noble and aligns with your vision for accountable governance. Yet, I respectfully submit that prolonged restrictions, without a clear and timely pathway to resolution, may inadvertently undermine the very confidence and trust we seek to build," he stated.

Sackor urged the President to consider lifting the restrictions on HMS operations, coupled with robust regulatory oversight, which he said would safeguard ongoing investments, restore investor confidence, and reaffirm Liberia's image as an investment-friendly destination.

He also called for urgent consideration of Class B mining licenses, noting their contribution to grassroots empowerment, rural employment, and domestic revenue generation. According to him, Liberia currently has about nine active Class B licenses, with Liberian operators paying US$20,000 annually and foreign operators US$50,000.

"Collectively, lifting the restrictions would not only unlock immediate revenue streams into the national treasury but also strengthen the government's fiscal capacity to finance essential social services and infrastructure development--tangible benefits that directly touch the lives of ordinary Liberians," Sackor emphasized.