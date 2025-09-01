Liberia: 'We Won't Waste Time On Negative Criticisms' - Minister Ngafuan Says Govt Prioritizing Bread-and-Butter Issues, Economic Growth

Monrovia — Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has said the Government of Liberia (GoL) will not be sidetracked by critics.

He affirmed that the administration is committed to addressing the pressing "bread and butter" concerns of citizens while also working towards long-term economic growth.

"We will not waste valuable time on negative criticisms. When you spend more time talking, you are not discussing achievements," Minister Ngafuan asserted recently in Monrovia.

The minister explained that managing the economy is an ongoing process that requires consistency, discipline and results.

"It's like running; you cannot afford to stop. Even when progress is being made, you must continue to work," he emphasized.

According to Ngafuan, two of the government's main priorities are removing barriers to growth and creating jobs, primarily through investments in infrastructure and energy.

Ngafuan highlighted current road developments that are reducing travel times and costs for ordinary Liberians.

"People are now traveling from here to Zwedru in seven hours. Previously, it took two days or even a week, often requiring transit through neighboring countries," he said. "Now, NTA buses are also operating to Voinjama and the Southeast during the rainy season, reducing travel costs and allowing people to allocate more money towards their 'bread and butter' needs."

Ngafuan also pointed to increased access to electricity as a transformative factor for livelihoods and businesses.

"Electricity access is expanding, and new communities are getting connected. Can't people see this progress? Nightlife in Monrovia is thriving, and businesses are operating at night thanks to electricity availability. This, too, contributes to meeting basic needs," he said.

He noted the Improvement in port operations, with container trucks now able to operate at night, indicating that economic activity is being strengthened through reliable power supply.

Ngafuan mentioned that timely payment of civil servants' salaries is a cornerstone of the administration's economic management strategy, cautioning against the burdens caused by delays.

"When we delay civil servants' salaries, we put pressure on them to borrow money. This borrowing incurs extra charges, essentially acting as a tax. That is not beneficial," he remarked, proudly stating that the government has consistently paid salaries on schedule.

In a pointed comparison, the Finance and Development Planning Minister accused the Weah-Taylor administration of mishandling salary obligations. He recalled that in December 2023, the previous government borrowed from the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) to cover its wage bill--an action the current leadership has successfully avoided.