Liberia: From Monrovia to Bangkok - a Young Footballer's Journey to Stardom

Monrovia — A promising young Liberian athlete is aiming to make his mark as a future defensive midfielder. Fourteen-year-old Louis Saah Kamara Jr., of the Elite Football Academy (EFA), is currently in Bangkok, Thailand, to participate in the BVB Youth Football Tournament. He is among 14 athletes representing the academy in this international event.

In an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa before his departure, Kamara shared that his father, Louis Saah Kamara Sr., who resides in Germany, enrolled him in the academy in January 2025. Since then, he has committed fully to the rigorous training program, which ultimately led to his selection for the tournament.

"My selection was not a surprise," Kamara said. "It was the result of consistent hard work and skill. My ball control and the accuracy of my passes have impressed my fellow athletes under the guidance of the academy's head coach, Jarwee Queyah, and the founder and administrator, Fallah Johnson."

Reflecting on his decision to pursue football, Kamara traced it back to his childhood in New Jerusalem, Fendell Community, where he played with friends. He recounted how community elders recognized his talent and encouraged his father to support both his education and football development.

"I knew the elders admired how my friends and I played together, but I was thrilled when my father told me I would be joining a football academy," he recalled. "A friend who had spent three years at the Elite Academy was exceptional--his ball control and passing accuracy were perfect. Since joining the academy, I've learned so many new skills."

Kamara pledged to give his "undivided attention" to the training in Bangkok, aiming to gain new skills from both the sessions and the tournament. He believes these experiences will help him mature as a footballer and take him closer to achieving his dreams.