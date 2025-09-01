Ghana: Naming of Orchid After President Mahama in Singapore - Inspiration From a Flower

The Ghana Garden and Flower Movement and Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa), initiator of the Movement and its flagship activity, the Ghana Garden and Flower Show, have learnt with great delight the naming of an orchid after His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, by the Government and people of Singapore.

"Vanda John Dramani Mahama", named during the President's recent visit to Singapore, is now part of the "VIP Orchids" collection at the Botanical Gardens of Singapore, in line with the Singaporean tradition of recognising visiting heads of state.

We congratulate President Mahama on this recognition and trust that he will be inspired to continue to serve our dear country with the resilience of the orchid and successfully transform Ghana into the dazzling and colourful blooms that characterise orchids.

Esther A. N. Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, says "This is exciting news. It is impressive to see how Singapore values gardens and flowers and uses these to express international friendship and solidarity. As we are about to host the 2025 Ghana Garden and Flower Show, we take great inspiration from Singapore and "Vanda John Dramani Mahama".

"We invite the public to join us at the Efua Sutherland Children's Park, Accra, from September 20-28, 2025 for the 2025 Ghana Garden and Flower Show with the theme, Urban Places, Green Spaces. There will be many varieties of orchids and other flowers and plants on display. Come and enjoy the beauty in nature," she added.

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show, flagship event of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, has grown into Ghana's premier platform for advancing sustainable floriculture, promoting sustainable living, and showcasing innovative green enterprises. Now in its thirteenth year, the 2025 edition will convene policy leaders, climate finance institutions, development partners, private investors, corporate Ghana, academia, young innovators, women and youth entrepreneurs, the media and the general public, united in our commitment to creating greener, more resilient urban environments on the African continent, especially here in Ghana.

Activities at the show include: Daily Exhibitions of floriculture, horticulture, and eco-friendly innovations, Green to Riches Conference exploring green entrepreneurship and policy (with a focus on the youth), Masterclasses & Demonstrations for practical learning and skill-building,

Children's activities under the Little Green Fingers programme, Evening events including Music Night, Drama Night, and the Fashion in Bloom Show.

It is nine days of exhibition featuring the best in floriculture, horticulture, green tech, natural wellness, garden design, and more.

Come to the Show, Join the Movement for a Greener, Cleaner, Healthier, Wealthier, more Beautiful Ghana.

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) is the flagship event of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, an initiative birthed and being nurtured by Strategic Communications Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa), Ghana's premier total marketing communications agency.

This initiative has been acknowledged both locally and internationally for its contribution to stimulating socio-economic development in Ghana and Africa and to the realisation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The show highlights the environmental, commercial, aesthetic and health benefits associated with agriculture, floriculture and horticulture, exposing participants to knowledge and skills required for obtaining the benefits that can be derived. Since its inception in 2013, the Ghana Garden and Flower Show has been a pioneering event, promoting Ghana's unique flora and fauna while addressing global challenges such as climate change and food security.

Stratcomm Africa remains Ghana's premier full-service Marketing Communication and Creative Agency with offerings in Strategy Development and Implementation, Public Relations and Reputation Management, Brands Management and PR, Digital Communications, Advertising and Marketing, Events Management, Communication for Development, and Communication Research. Stratcomm Africa specialises in evolving and implementing integrated communications strategies for individuals and organisations, public and private, local and international.

Stratcomm Africa continues to be recognised locally and internationally as a business and for its excellent delivery in marketing communications. These include awards from the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana, PRNews USA, the Association of Ghanaian Industries (AGI), and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI). Stratcomm Africa has also featured three times in the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre's Ghana Club 100.