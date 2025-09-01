Ghana: Govt Moves to Control Travelling Expenditure At UNGA 2025

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has issued a directive to ministries, departments and agencies to govern Ghana's participation at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and all associated events in New York later this month.

A statement issued in Accra on Saturday by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said any official who wants to attend the UNGA must have prior approval from the Chief of Staff.

"In line with this directive, no Minister, Deputy Minister, Civil or Public Servant, Chief Executive Officer or Managing Director of a State-Owned Enterprise, Political Appointee, or any staff of Government may accept any invitation to, or attend the UNGA 80 or any related side meetings, panels, receptions, bilateral engagements, or third-party events without the express, prior written approval of the Chief of Staff," the statement said.

The directive, Mr Ofosu, MP, stated is pursuant to President John Dramani Mahama's recent Cabinet pronouncement on participation in international events and related travels.

According to the statement, the directive applies to invitations issued directly by the UN, its agencies, missions, or partner organisations; invitations from development partners, think tanks, NGOs, private sector entities or any third parties and any self-initiated participation, observer attendance or attendance funded by external parties.

"Only the official Government delegation, as cleared in writing by the Chief of Staff, will be authorised to travel and participate," the statement emphasized.

It said pending or previously accepted invitations have, consequently, been suspended unless and until expressly re-authorised by the Chief of Staff.

Requests for consideration, the statement said, must be submitted in writing through the relevant supervising Minister to the Chief of Staff.

"Any official who flouts this directive will face strict sanctions in accordance with the Code of Conduct for Public Office Holders and the Civil and Public Service Codes of Conduct."

The statement explained that the directive is intended to ensure a lean, coherent, and cost-effective national representation that aligns with the President's 'Resetting Ghana' priorities.

"Strict compliance is expected," it stressed.

World leaders are expected to converge at the UN headquarters in New York to build consensus and confront complex global challenges when the UNGA opens on September 9, 2025.

The presidential debate of the Assembly, however, will kick off on Tuesday September 23, 2025 and conclude on Monday, September 29, 2025.

The theme for the debate is "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights".