Nigerian Senator Advocates Suicide Prevention Bill

According to him, the bill seeks to decriminalise attempted suicide and provide a comprehensive framework for prevention, service delivery, helplines, and capacity building for mental health practitioners

A Nigerian senator, Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing Cross River South Senatorial District, has called for urgent legislative action to address Nigeria's rising suicide rates, citing World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates of approximately 16,000 suicide deaths annually.

Mr Ekpenyong made the call in Abuja on Sunday when he received members of the Suicide Prevention Advocacy Working Group, a coalition of psychiatrists, legal experts, civil society organisations, and mental health advocates.

The senator reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the Suicide Prevention Bill, which he sponsored in the Senate and has scaled its first reading in February.

"Depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions affect millions of Nigerians, yet they are poorly understood and rarely prioritised," he said.

He said suicide prevention requires government attention, sustained education, and sensitisation.

He assured the coalition of his commitment to push the bill during its second reading, while canvassing the support of his colleagues for a robust debate backed by data and evidence.

Also, Taiwo Sheikh, convener of the coalition and continental representative of LifeLine International, said the existing law criminalising attempted suicide discouraged help-seeking among vulnerable persons.

"When you criminalise attempted suicide, you stigmatise people who are already vulnerable," Mr Lateef Sheikh said.

"According to WHO, Nigeria records about 16,000 suicide deaths annually, and this is a conservative figure because many cases go unreported."

He explained that most victims were young people aged between 15 and 29, describing the situation as a crisis that must be urgently addressed.

Other members of the coalition, including psychiatrists, psychologists, and civil society actors, urged the National Assembly to accelerate passage of the bill, warning that delays would cost more lives.

In her remark, Aisha Bubah, executive director of The Sunshine Series said for every recorded suicide, there are at least 20 more attempts.

Ms Bubah said every delay in passing this bill means more lives lost.

The group also outlined plans to commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day on 10 September with sensitisation campaigns, media engagements, and policy dialogues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Mr Ekpenyong has also been invited to participate in the Vanguard Mental Health Summit in October, themed "Stemming the Rising Tide of Suicide in Nigeria."