Nigeria/Rwanda: World Cup 2026 - Amavubi Start Training for Nigeria, Zim Qualifiers

Rwanda's Amavubi are Monday, September 1, starting intensive training sessions at Amahoro Stadium, preparing for the upcoming two World Cup 2026 Qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

The team joined the camp at Gorilla Hotel on Sunday, holding their first training session at 4pm at Amahoro Stadium.

The full delegation will depart for Nigeria on Tuesday, September 2, aboard RwandAir at 14.15pm, and will proceed to Uyo, where they will face the Super Eagles on September 6.

Head coach Adel Amrouche will trim his 27-man provisional squad to 24 that he will take with him for the double header of the qualifiers.

The team will later leave for South Africa on September 7 where they will face Zimbabwe on September 9.

The Matchday 7 encounter will be important for the Super Eagles and Rwanda who are both well adrift of group leaders South Africa who have 13 points (prior to FIFA's decision on their alleged use of an ineligible player in the win over Lesotho in March).

Rwanda are second in the group with eight points and are level on points with Benin, with the Nigeria in fourth place on seven points.

Lesotho have six points, while Zimbabwe are at the bottom of the table with four points.