Nigeria/Morocco: Lamlaoui Brace Seals Third Historic CHAN Trophy for Morocco

Morocco secured a record third African Nations Championship (CHAN) title after overcoming first-time finalists Madagascar 3-2 in a pulsating final at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Saturday.

The Atlas Lions, champions in 2018 and 2020, were tested to the limit by a spirited Malagasy side, but ultimately their pedigree and experience paid off with their third title.

Star striker Oussama Lamlaoui was once again the difference, scoring twice -- including a spectacular 40-yard effort -- to finish as the tournament's top scorer with six goals.

Victory earned Morocco the gold medal and USD3.5 million prize money, while Madagascar's gallant run ended in silver and a USD1.2 million prize.

The final capped an extraordinary month-long tournament co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, the first time CHAN has been staged across three countries. Nigeria's Home-based Eagles crashed out from the group stage.

Stadiums were consistently full, atmospheres electric, and the football competitive until the last whistle.

As the fireworks lit up Nairobi, Morocco stood tallest once again, their blend of resilience, organisation, and Lamlaoui's brilliance proved decisive.

For Madagascar, it was heartbreak but also a new dawn, their silver medal inspiring belief that fairytales can still be written in African football.