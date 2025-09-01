Nigeria/Algeria: NPFL - Ikorodu City Aiming for Full Points Against El Kanemi

31 August 2025
This Day (Lagos)

I korodu City will be shaping up for their first home game of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) against El-Kanemi Warriors tonight inside the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan in Lagos with victory on their minds.

The Oga Boys pulled off a 0-0 draw at Kwara United last weekend despite featuring nine NPFL debutants and a new head coach in Ali Kandil after the departure of Aweroro to Shooting Stars.

El-Kanemi, on the other hand, started with a 2-0 win over Insurance in Maiduguri.

Last season, which was City's debut campaign in the NPFL, they scored 48 goals at home, 15 more than champions Remo Stars who netted the second highest number of goals at home. So, NPFL followers will expect this game to flow with goals considering Kandil was part of City's coaching setup under Aweroro's management and will want to continue with the same team ethos.

Both teams have met just twice in the NPFL and City are unbeaten on both occasions (W1 D1). Ikorodu City saw off El-Kanemi 2-0 in this same fixture with Ayomide Cole and Shola Adelani scoring second half goals.

Both players were missing in City's game at Kwara United but it is likely Adelani should be back in the team for El-Kanemi's visit.

Kabiru Dogo should have a full El-Kanemi squad including his opening matchweek goalscorers, Al'amin Umar and Daddy Abdulrahman, for the trip to Lagos except for suspended midfielder Zayyad Musa who got a straight red card against Bendel Insurance.

This first night game could be turn out to be a test for Kandil's side, now full of newcomers in the top division.

Other fixtures for today include; Wolves who won on the road last weekend playing hosts to eight-time champions Rangers while Bayelsa United will want to make it two wins in two against newcomers Barau FC who will be heading to Yenagoa - a familiar stomping ground for their head coach, Ladan Bosso,who was in charge of the Bayelsa club last season.

Nasarawa United will look to shake off their midweek misadventure to Ilorin when they play at their Lafia City Stadium against Abia Warriors today.

Read the original article on This Day.

