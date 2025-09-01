Nigeria: Indonesia Dominates As Lagos Int'l Badminton Classics 2025 Ends

The 8th edition of the Lagos International Badminton Classics came to a thrilling close at the Okoya Thomas Indoor Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, as Indonesia emerged the undisputed star of the tournament, sweeping the podium across multiple categories in a final day packed with drama, passion, and top-class shuttle action.

Day four -- the grand finale -- lived up to its billing as fans and players witnessed an electric atmosphere befitting one of Africa's biggest badminton showcases. With $17,500 in prize money at stake, the finals delivered a masterclass of skill, endurance, and national pride.

The day opened with the Mixed Doubles final, where Indonesia's Prasetyo and Munggaren overwhelmed India's Ravat and Maneesha in straight sets (21-15, 21-17) to be crowned champions.

In the Men's Singles, the much-anticipated duel between Japan's Minoru Koga and Indonesia's Pradiska Shujiwo had fans on edge. Koga showed grit but could not match Shujiwo's relentless firepower.

The Indonesian secured a hard-fought 21-15, 21-17 win, boosting his international ranking from his current world No. 63 position and affirming himself as one of badminton's rising stars.

India's hopes of leaving Lagos with silverware were kept alive in the Women's Singles, as an all-Indian final brought prestige to the South Asian nation. Defending champion S. Lele proved her class once again, overcoming compatriot Kashyap 21-15, 21-17 to retain her title and become a back-to-back champion of the Lagos International Badminton Classics.

The Women's Doubles final was a showcase of Indonesian dominance. Meida and Nastine blitzed through UAE's Quathun and Sreejithparol in just 25 minutes, sealing victory 21-18, 21-7 -- the shortest match of the day and a display of sheer shuttle artistry.

The Men's Doubles final capped the night, where UAE's P. Ravikrishna and Rimdahoi fell to the Russian-origin neutral pair Alimov and Ogloblin (21-15, 21-12), ending UAE's last shot at a gold medal.

For the host nation Nigeria, the final day brought moments of pride. Sofiat Arinola Obanisola and her partner earned a bronze in the Women's Doubles, ensuring the green and white was represented on the podium amid world-class competition.