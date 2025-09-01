Djibouti's President Guelleh Lauds Adesina's Decade of Transformative Partnership and Progress

Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina concluded his 10-year tenure as 8th President of the African Development Bank Group with a visit to the Republic of Djibouti where he met with the country's President, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh.

President Guelleh praised Adesina for his vision and unwavering commitment to Africa's development.

"We are grateful to you. You have shown us what a dignified Africa can achieve with will and determination. You have brought Africa to the global stage, and working with you has opened a new way of thinking about our development," said President Guelleh.

Adesina thanked the Djiboutian Head of State for his partnership with the Bank which resulted in significant development achievements across energy, agriculture, transport, water and sanitation, and the COVID-19 response.

"It has been an honour to work alongside your government to support sustainable development and peace. With your wisdom, I am very proud of our realizations," he said.

Since approving its first project in Djibouti in 1975, the Bank has invested over $528 million in more than 60 projects. Under Adesina's 2015-2025 presidency, $110 million has been invested in regional integration, structural resilience, energy transition, and social inclusion.

The Bank chief highlighted several transformative projects that were implemented under his tenure including the Doraleh Container Terminal and other transport corridors that reinforce Djibouti's position as a regional logistics hub and the Drought Resilience and Sustainable Livelihoods Project which has improved food security and the built resilience of drought affected communities.

Adesina also cited the Ethiopia-Djibouti Interconnection Lines which are reducing the cost, and increasing the availability of, reliable electricity access. The Water Supply and Sanitation in the Rural Areas of Tadjoura, Arta and Ali Sabieh Project is delivering drinking water for 660,000 people and over 350,000 livestock, as well as access to sanitation for nearly 9,000 people.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the African Development Bank's supported Djibouti to perform 1.5 million tests and provided about 75,000 vulnerable people with cash transfers to alleviate the negative socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic.

Across these and other projects, the Bank's investments in Djibouti have supported the empowerment of youth and women through programs in entrepreneurship, literacy, and access to finance programs.

The Bank has supported Djibouti in improving governance, managing public debt, and strengthening crisis preparedness. These contributions align closely with Vision Djibouti 2035, ensuring that growth is sustainable and inclusive.

"The caravan must continue on its path," President Guelleh urged, adding, "we have worked hard for our independence and to find our place in the world. With partners like the African Development Bank, we know our journey is secure."

As his mandate concludes, Adesina reaffirmed his pride in the journey shared with Djibouti: "I thank you for the confidence you have placed in the Bank. Our joint efforts show that Africa's future is bright when we work together with purpose and unity."