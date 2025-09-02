Gambia: Concerned Gambian Asks Question Which Minister of Education Did Not Answer

During the open-floor session, a young participant raised a question that resonated with many: how would students with disabilities who excelled in this year's exams be supported as they entered higher education?

"Some persons with disabilities have got grades and will transcend to tertiary education," he asked. "How will the government support them to ensure that they pursue their career dreams? Do we have the lecturers capable of teaching through sign language?"

Dr. Habibaatou Drammeh, the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education did not offer a direct roadmap for tertiary accessibility. She was heard saying it is tertiary education and "Prof is here." She was referring to Professor Pierre Gomez, the Minister of Higher Education, who was present at the event.

Despite not giving a direct answer to the question, Dr Drammeh emphasized that "education is a right and must be made convenient to everyone to access it." She pledged that her ministry would continue aligning with higher education to ensure students with disabilities were not excluded.

Her comments came against the backdrop of wider reform discussions with NAQQA and the University of The Gambia. "What makes it even more interesting is because we knew each other in the university, so we have worked very well," Dr. Drammeh said, referring to collaboration with the higher education minister. Both ministers were working at the University of The Gambia, whereas one was a Dean of a school in the university, the other was a Director.

"That has also culminated in the works that we are doing to ensure proper alignment of our programs," Drammeh said.

For many in the hall, however, the question underscored the urgency of inclusion. With the first wave of students with disabilities now poised to enter tertiary education, the challenge of sign language-capable lecturers, adapted exams, and accessible infrastructure remains unresolved. The question remained unanswered.