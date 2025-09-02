Gambia: Concerned Gambian Asks Question Which Minister of Education Did Not Answer

1 September 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

During the open-floor session, a young participant raised a question that resonated with many: how would students with disabilities who excelled in this year's exams be supported as they entered higher education?

"Some persons with disabilities have got grades and will transcend to tertiary education," he asked. "How will the government support them to ensure that they pursue their career dreams? Do we have the lecturers capable of teaching through sign language?"

Dr. Habibaatou Drammeh, the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education did not offer a direct roadmap for tertiary accessibility. She was heard saying it is tertiary education and "Prof is here." She was referring to Professor Pierre Gomez, the Minister of Higher Education, who was present at the event.

Despite not giving a direct answer to the question, Dr Drammeh emphasized that "education is a right and must be made convenient to everyone to access it." She pledged that her ministry would continue aligning with higher education to ensure students with disabilities were not excluded.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Her comments came against the backdrop of wider reform discussions with NAQQA and the University of The Gambia. "What makes it even more interesting is because we knew each other in the university, so we have worked very well," Dr. Drammeh said, referring to collaboration with the higher education minister. Both ministers were working at the University of The Gambia, whereas one was a Dean of a school in the university, the other was a Director.

"That has also culminated in the works that we are doing to ensure proper alignment of our programs," Drammeh said.

For many in the hall, however, the question underscored the urgency of inclusion. With the first wave of students with disabilities now poised to enter tertiary education, the challenge of sign language-capable lecturers, adapted exams, and accessible infrastructure remains unresolved. The question remained unanswered.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.