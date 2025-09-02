Liberia: World Bank Calls On Publishers to Shape Liberia's Narrative

The World Bank Country Manager for Liberia, Georgia Wallen, has challenged newly inducted officials of the Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL) to uphold their core values, invest in the next generation of journalists, and recognize their vital role in shaping Liberia's national narrative and future.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Monrovia on Saturday, Ms. Wallen underscored the critical importance of the media and publishing industry in sustaining peace, strengthening accountability, and promoting development in the country. The colorful event was graced by Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung, Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah, government officials, development partners, and members of the media fraternity.

"It is an honor to represent the World Bank today for the induction of the new leadership of the Publishers Association of Liberia," she said. "Thank you for the invitation to join this unique occasion, which recognizes the pivotal role that publishers and the media play in the development of society."

Outlining three key recommendations for the newly inducted leaders, Ms. Wallen first urged them to hold fast to the association's core values of excellence, dedication, integrity, and community spirit.

"These values can serve as anchors in the rapidly changing landscape for publishing and media," she emphasized. "From the rise of social and digital media to the tremendous responsibilities of publishing hard copies of newspapers, you are at the forefront of adapting to the changing narratives of the new media. Your core values will serve you well, including promoting collaboration, innovation, creativity, and professionalism."

Turning to the youth, she encouraged the new leadership to prioritize mentorship and capacity-building for young journalists, photographers, and videographers across Liberia.

"One of the most striking things about the media landscape in Liberia is the significant number of young people involved. This should not be a surprise, as over 75 percent of Liberians are under the age of 35, according to UNFPA data," she noted. "Investing time and mentorship in the next generation of publishing and media leaders will position these sectors at the leading edge of change. By nurturing young journalists, you will help to cultivate their commitment to excellence and truth-telling."

Ms. Wallen also stressed the indispensable role of publishers in shaping Liberia's narrative, promoting accountability, and sustaining peace.

"Publishers are an integral part of society, and your audiences depend on you for adequately informing them about developments in society," she declared. "We are all accountable. Journalists and publishers are no exception. Transparency and accountability remain key for sustaining Liberia's cherished peace and promoting development."

From the World Bank's perspective, she explained, public information is central to development.

"We believe that development is everybody's business. Public information is key for accountability and transparency. This is what motivates World Bank policies around Access to Information and Citizen Engagement. We have learned over time that development is better when citizens are informed and engaged," Ms. Wallen said.

She revealed that the World Bank Group will soon launch its new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Liberia, which will focus on delivering results, particularly building foundations for more and better jobs.

"In the coming weeks, we will launch the new CPF, which emphasizes jobs and economic opportunities for Liberians," she disclosed. "Ultimately, this is what we care most about: delivering results that improve lives."

Concluding her remarks, Ms. Wallen expressed gratitude to the organizers of the induction ceremony and reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to supporting media freedom and development in Liberia.

"We look forward to a bright future for the association and the publishing industry in Liberia. Once again, thank you for giving the World Bank the honor of participating in this important event," she said.

Those inducted in office includes, Mr. Alphonso Toweh, publisher of The New Republic newspaper, President; Mr. Bai Sama G. Best, Managing Director of The Daily Observer, Vice President; Ms. Christiana Saywah Jimmy, Managing Director of The Inquirer newspaper, Secretary General; and Mr. Chester Smith, manager of The Independent Probe, Financial Secretary.

The induction of the new PAL leadership marks a renewed commitment to professional standards and the advancement of Liberia's publishing industry at a time when media institutions continue to grapple with challenges of sustainability, digital transformation, and public trust.