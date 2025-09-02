Ghana: President Mahama Removes Chief Justice Torkonoo From Office

1 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama has removed the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo, from office with immediate effect.

The removal was based on the recommendation of a committee set up under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution to investigate a petition filed by a Ghanaian citizen, Mr Daniel Ofori.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the committee, after its work, found that the Chief Justice had engaged in acts of stated misbehaviour as outlined in Article 146(1).

It therefore recommended that she be removed from office.

Related Articles

President Mahama, in line with Article 146(9), acted on the recommendation of the committee and formally removed Justice Torkonoo.

The petition and subsequent inquiry were part of constitutional provisions that allow citizens to raise concerns about the conduct of justices, including the Chief Justice.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.