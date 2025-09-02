Ghana: President Mahama Removes Chief Justice Torkonoo From Office

President John Dramani Mahama has removed the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo, from office with immediate effect.

The removal was based on the recommendation of a committee set up under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution to investigate a petition filed by a Ghanaian citizen, Mr Daniel Ofori.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the committee, after its work, found that the Chief Justice had engaged in acts of stated misbehaviour as outlined in Article 146(1).

It therefore recommended that she be removed from office.

President Mahama, in line with Article 146(9), acted on the recommendation of the committee and formally removed Justice Torkonoo.

The petition and subsequent inquiry were part of constitutional provisions that allow citizens to raise concerns about the conduct of justices, including the Chief Justice.

By: Jacob Aggrey