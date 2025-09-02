Liberia: UNFPA, GOL Launch U.S.$15.4m Action Plan

The United Nations (UN) in Liberia, through UNFPA Liberia, in partnership with the Government of Liberia, has launched a US$15.4 million National Action Plan for Youth, Peace and Security (NAP-YPS).

The program is the outcome of years of advocacy by young people around the world, including in Liberia, which led to the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace, and Security in 2015.

This resolution, along with follow-up resolutions in 2018 and 2020, acknowledges the crucial role of young people in preventing conflict, promoting peace, and driving positive social change.

It is a comprehensive framework designed to ensure that the youth of Liberia are not only protected from violence but also empowered to become active partners in the peacebuilding process.

Speaking Friday, August 29, 2025, during the launch at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Liberia's Education Minister, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, who proxy for Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung, said that with the plan, Liberia proudly joins a growing community of nations that have developed a National Action Plan in response to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250.

According to her, the landmark resolution, along with its reinforcing resolutions 2419 and 2535, is a testament to the international community's recognition of young people as positive agents of change, not merely as victims or perpetrators of violence.

Minister Jallah stated that by aligning Liberians with this global agenda, they are not only fulfilling an international obligation but also embracing a new norm that views youth as critical partners in peacebuilding.

She explained that the plan is a testament to the government's commitment, led by President Joseph N. Boakai, to the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), particularly its focus on Human Capital.

"We recognize that empowering our youth is a strategic investment in our nation's future. This plan will serve as a vital tool to facilitate the meaningful participation of young people in conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and sustainable development," she explained.

Also speaking, the Officer-In-Charge of UNFPA Liberia, Leonard Kamugisha, narrated that the National Action Plan on Youth, Peace, and Security is not just a document, but rather a roadmap to a secure and prosperous future for all.

He said investing in the action plan is an investment in Youth, Peace and Security, and such an investment translates into having a society that prioritizes peace even when disagreements are high.

Kamugisha explained that the NAP YPS is in line with the Rule of Law and Human Capital components of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and is also consistent with the UN Security Council Resolutions 2250 (adopted in 2015), 2419 (adopted in 2018), and 2535 (adopted in 2020), and put into practice relevant international and continental frameworks on Youth, Peace, and Security.

"This is not just a document; it is a shared responsibility to take actions such as protecting youth from all forms of vulnerability and preventing conflicts now and in the future. It is also a commitment to ensure that [those] affected by substance use and abuse are rehabilitated and reintegrated into society," he stated.

For his part, J. Wellington Barchue, Assistant Minister for Development Planning, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, said, the successful implementation of the NAP YPS is not the sole responsibility of one Ministry, as it is a shared journey that requires dedication of every ministry, every agency, every funding partner, every civil society organization, and, most importantly, every young Liberian.

According to him, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning stands ready to play its part; adding, the Finance Ministry will work tirelessly to ensure that the necessary financial and technical resources are available to turn the vision outlined in this plan into a tangible reality for Liberia's youth.

"With your partnership and collective commitment, we can secure a future of peace, prosperity, and endless possibilities for all," he added. Editing by Jonathan Browne