Namibia: Home Affairs Minister Iipumbu Warns Public Against Taking Photos At Accident Scenes

Minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Lucia Iipumbu has urged the public to refrain from sharing sensitive images at accident sites.

This, she says, causes additional pain to grieving families.

Iipumbu was speaking at a press conference on Monday, following Saturday's accident between Mariental and Kalkrand.

The accident involved a Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) van transporting officers to the Hardap Correctional Facility, and a Namibian Police van transporting two civilians from Withuis to Mariental State Hospital.

The accident claimed 16 lives - 14 uniformed officers and two civilians.

Four other officers from the Namibian Police and the NCS are hospitalised in Windhoek and are in critical condition, according to Iipumbu.

"Such actions cause additional pain to grieving families and dishonour the memory of the deceased,' she said.

She added that August has been a heavy month for uniformed personnel.

The minister released the names of the deceased and made mention of two other slain officers - sergeant Simasiku Matongo who was shot and killed at Walvis Bay and chief inspector Riche Naobeb from Rundu.

"These add to the grief that we are already experiencing and represent a deep wound not only to our ministry, but to the nation as well," she said.

She affirmed that the investigation and wellness officers will provide psycho-social support to the survivors, colleagues and families affected by the accident.

An official memorial service will be held on Wednesday at Mariental Sport Stadium at 11H00.

"Every life is precious and the loss of many lives is a national tragedy," Iipumbu said.

She said the bodies of the deceased are at a mortuary as autopsies are ongoing and expected to be completed on Tuesday.

She extended her condolences to the bereaved, wishing them strength and urging them to be united in service to the country.

"I extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the grieving families, friends, and colleagues of the departed. We also wish the injured officers courage, and know you're not alone, we're rooting for your recovery," she said.

The minister said chief registrar Jackson Wandjiva will facilitate the issuance of death certificates and burial removal documents to support families during this time.