Namibia: Heroes to the End ...Officers Killed in Gruesome Car Accident

Namibia has been thrown into mourning following one of the darkest road tragedies in recent memory after 16 people - 14 officers from the Namibian Correctional Services and the Namibian Police Force, as well as two civilians, died in the horrific road accident on Saturday.

The civilians were a heavily pregnant woman and her sister. The 16 people, nine men and seven women, all perished in a head-on collision between a police van and a correctional services vehicle near Mariental.

They died while on their way to work - to serve and to protect others as mandated by their oath of service. Sadly, their lives were cut short as they succumbed in the line of duty.

The accident occurred just after 07h00 on the B1 road, about seven kilometres north of Mariental in the Hardap region. According to Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo, 12 correctional officers, two police officers, and two civilians - a pregnant woman and her sister - lost their lives.

In a voice heavy with grief, Shikongo explained that the four police officers had rushed to assist the pregnant woman at Withuis location outside Mariental, who had gone into labour and had no transport to take her to hospital.

"The officers responded immediately to the report, picked up the woman, and were accompanied by her sister. Sadly, they never reached the hospital. The baby was fully developed , literally, we lost 17 lives in this tragedy if we include the unborn baby," he said.

Shikongo said 14 people died instantly, while two officers succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

"One died in an ambulance on the way to Windhoek and another in the operating theatre. The situation is heartbreaking. Even those still in hospital are not completely out of danger. They are receiving treatment, but we continue to pray for them," he said.

On their way to serve

Assistant Commissioner Salmi Hangula, spokesperson for the Namibia Correctional Services, said the correctional officers were being transported to duty when tragedy struck.

"Our officers live in Mariental and are picked up in the morning to relieve those on night shift at the facility outside town. The accident happened about three kilometres from the correctional facility," she explained.

Hangula said visits to the Mariental Correctional Facility have been suspended as a security measure while the service focuses on supporting staff and notifying families.

"We are locating and informing the next of kin in person -- from Zambezi, the northern regions, Mariental, Windhoek and elsewhere. We do not communicate a death on duty by phone. Our priority is to console families and keep our facilities secure," she said.

Hangula confirmed the Correctional Service vehicle carried 14 officers. Shikongo said the police vehicle carried six people, four officers and the two civilians who had been picked up for an emergency hospital run.

Both Shikongo and Hangula declined to discuss, at this stage, whether the numbers exceeded legal passenger limits, saying their immediate focus is on families, the injured, and institutional security. Police have opened an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Nation mourns

The tragic news has shaken the entire country, drawing messages of sympathy and solidarity from national leaders.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah described the crash as a "profound loss" for Namibia.

"It is with deep sadness that I learnt of the head-on collision near Mariental that claimed the lives of our officers and fellow citizens. Our nation grieves alongside the families. These officers and civilians were part of our Namibian family, and their passing leaves a void that cannot easily be filled. Their dedication and service will forever be remembered with gratitude. On behalf of the government and people of Namibia, I extend my deepest condolences and prayers," the President said.

Vice President Lucia Witbooi also shared her sorrow:

"To the families, colleagues, and friends of the departed, I extend my deepest sympathies during this time of immense sorrow. Words cannot fully ease your pain, but I hope you find comfort in knowing your loved ones served Namibia with unwavering dedication."

Prime Minister Eliajah Ngurare joined in:

"I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this dark cloud of sorrow. May the souls of our departed rest in eternal peace."

Home Affairs minister Lucia Iipumbu said her ministry stands with the families in mourning. "We extend our heartfelt condolences and wishes for a full and speedy recovery to those who are injured. Namibia has lost dedicated sons and daughters who died while serving their country," she said.

As families across the country receive the devastating news, the country's leadership urged the nation to stand united in sorrow. The officers who died were on duty, serving their country. The mother-to-be who perished was on her way to give life.

Safer roads

General Shikongo urged the nation to learn from this tragedy and embrace road safety. He revealed that since January this year, over 333 lives have been lost on Namibia's roads.

"Most accidents are caused by human error. We must reduce reckless driving so that we can avoid further heartbreak. Let us work together to save lives," he said.