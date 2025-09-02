Nigeria: No Nigerian Is Second Class Citizen, No Region Is Left Behind in My Govt - Tinubu

* Says he's on oath to serve all Nigerians and not a particular section

President Bola Tinubu on Monday declared that in his over two-year-old administration no Nigerian is regarded as second class citizen while no region is left behind in developmental efforts.

The president, in a verified post on his handle, @officialABAT, emphasised that he's on oath to serve all Nigerians and not a particular section of the country.

He listed several projects including bridges, roads, rail, health centres, power, agriculture, oil and gas spread across the six geo-political zones being executed by his government.

President Tinubu in the post stated, inter alia:

"Dear Nigerians, I took an oath to serve all Nigerians, not a section. That oath guides every bridge, road, rail, power and health project we deliver.

"From the Lagos-Calabar Highway in the South to the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway in the North; from Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail in the East to Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway in the centre, and the Trans-Saharan highway connecting African countries, these are not local trophies. They are our national assets.

"Health centres are being rehabilitated nationwide, light rail projects in Kano, Kaduna, Lagos & Ogun have been given the green light, 250,000 jobs are being created, power is returning to Kaduna through the revived 255MW power plant, bridges in Onitsha & Bonny reconnect our people, oil exploration is expanding in Bauchi & Gombe, and the AKK pipeline has crossed the Niger.

"Every farmer who needs a road, every trader who needs power, every child who needs a school, every patient who needs care... this is who we are building for.

"This is the equity of Renewed Hope. No Nigerian is second class, no region is left behind. Together we will rise as one nation, one people, and one destiny.

"Bet on Nigeria."