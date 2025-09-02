Nigeria: Unicef Launches Nutrition Supplements to Combat Malnutrition in Plateau

Jos — The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has handed over 5,392 cartons of Small Quantity Lipid-based Nutrient Supplements (SQ-LNS) procured by the Plateau State Government to tackle malnutrition among vulnerable children in the state.

At the official launch, the Deputy Governor of the state, Ngo Josephine Piyo, emphasized that the initiative represents a significant investment in the physical and mental development of children, reaffirming the state's commitment to promoting proper nutrition within the first 1,000 days of life as it has long-term implication on health outcomes.

Stressing that daily consumption of SQ-LNS is a proactive step in preventing malnutrition, chronic diseases and avoidable illnesses among children, Piyo observed that the supplements are targeted at children aged six to 23 months, and are expected to benefit 80,000 children across the state for a period of five months.

UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Wafaa Saeed, highlighted the benefits of the supplements, noting that the first 1,000 days of a child's life are critical for physical and cognitive development, with up to 75% of growth potential attained during this period.

She noted that inadequate nutrition during this stage increases vulnerability to illness and mortality.

According to her, the supplements are specifically designed to enrich the diet of children between six and 23 months, thereby addressing malnutrition at its root.

Saeed commended the state government for allocating N500 million in 2025 to sustain the fight against malnutrition, describing it as a long-term investment in the future of children.

She also noted that the supplements will be distributed across all local government areas, reaching both urban and rural communities.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Hon. Adams Lekshak, described malnutrition as a pressing societal challenge with severe consequences, including delayed cognitive development, higher infant mortality rates, weakened human capital and reduced economic productivity.

He added that it was to address these challenges that the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UNICEF, establishing a multi-year partnership on sustainable nutrition.

"Through this agreement, an initial allocation of $200,000, supported by UNICEF, facilitated the procurement of the 5,392 cartons of SQ-LNS now being distributed," Lekshak said.