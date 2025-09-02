Nigeria: Jandor's Return to APC Excites Obasa, Describes Move As Wise

1 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos -- The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has hailed the return of Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a "wise and good move."

Obasa, visibly delighted, made the remarks on Sunday while hosting Adediran at his official residence in Ikeja GRA. "Your return to the progressive family is a very wise and good move," the Speaker told his guest.

He commended Jandor for his courage and conviction, stressing that the APC remains the party that truly represents the aspirations of Lagosians and Nigerians at large. Obasa assured him of full reintegration and collaboration in the collective quest to deliver good governance to the people of Lagos State.

In his response, Adediran expressed gratitude to Obasa for the warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to work with the APC family for the progress of the state and the nation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He also praised President Bola Tinubu for his recent tax reforms, describing them as bold measures taken in the genuine interest of Nigerians despite expected criticisms.

"It takes courage and leadership to introduce such reforms in the face of resistance. The President has once again demonstrated his resolve to put the people first, and I align fully with this vision," Adediran said.

The meeting ended on a cordial note, with both leaders pledging to work together to strengthen the APC and enhance the welfare of the Nigerian masses.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.