Nigeria: Jandor's Return to APC Excites Obasa, Describes Move As Wise

Lagos -- The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has hailed the return of Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a "wise and good move."

Obasa, visibly delighted, made the remarks on Sunday while hosting Adediran at his official residence in Ikeja GRA. "Your return to the progressive family is a very wise and good move," the Speaker told his guest.

He commended Jandor for his courage and conviction, stressing that the APC remains the party that truly represents the aspirations of Lagosians and Nigerians at large. Obasa assured him of full reintegration and collaboration in the collective quest to deliver good governance to the people of Lagos State.

In his response, Adediran expressed gratitude to Obasa for the warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to work with the APC family for the progress of the state and the nation.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu for his recent tax reforms, describing them as bold measures taken in the genuine interest of Nigerians despite expected criticisms.

"It takes courage and leadership to introduce such reforms in the face of resistance. The President has once again demonstrated his resolve to put the people first, and I align fully with this vision," Adediran said.

The meeting ended on a cordial note, with both leaders pledging to work together to strengthen the APC and enhance the welfare of the Nigerian masses.