Nigeria: 'Lies and Half-Truth' - Kaduna Group Slams El-Rufai, Denies Paying Bandits in Peace Deal

The Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance has dismissed as false and misleading former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai's claim that money was paid to bandits as part of the peace initiative in the area.

In a strongly worded statement signed by its Chairman, Ibrahim Abubakar NaGwari, the group described El-Rufai's comments in a recent television interview as "lies and half-truths," aimed at discrediting the success of the current peace model.

According to the group, the Birnin-Gwari peace initiative was community-driven, coordinated through the Emirate Council with the support of Governor Uba Sani and the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA). It stressed that no money exchanged hands during negotiations with the ex-bandits.

Instead, the demands put forward by the repentant fighters focused on development-oriented interventions, including the reopening of cattle markets, free movement of citizens, provision of healthcare facilities, schools, and industrial boreholes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The statement further noted that the peace process has yielded positive results, with nine months of relative stability, farmers returning to their farmlands, kidnapping incidents drastically reduced, and economic activities bouncing back.

"It is laughable that El-Rufai, who failed to restore peace in Birnin-Gwari and other security-prone areas during his tenure, now seeks to misrepresent and undermine a model that has brought relief to our people," the group declared.

Describing the peace model as a "beacon of hope," the Vanguard said the initiative was now attracting attention from other states struggling with insecurity.

The group urged El-Rufai to "refrain from spreading falsehoods" and instead channel his energy into constructive engagement.