Nigeria: Washington-Bound United Airlines Plane Returns to Lagos Over Medical Emergency

2 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

A United Airlines plane which departed Lagos around 12.10 a.m. Tuesday morning had to return due to a medical emergency experienced by one of its passengers.

The Washington DC-bound flight UA613 had to return to its departure destination due to a "medical emergency" as announced by the captain.

With about an hour, 30 minutes into the journey, the flight captain made an announcement for any medical personnel on board to identify themselves and potentially assist the affected passenger.

Shortly after, the captain announced that the flight would have to return to Lagos as protection of lives was their priority.

The flight touched back down at its departure location around 2.26a.m. Medical personnel were immediately dispatched on board and the affected passenger was deboarded for further medical attention.

About an hour later, the flight was cancelled. Passengers were deboarded and promised to be taken to a hotel as of press time.

