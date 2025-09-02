Nigeria: Another Man Killed in Fresh Attack in Ebonyi

The killing occurred barely 24 hours after a middle-aged Nigerian man, Dick Nnachi, was beheaded in Oso-Edda, Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Gunmen have killed another man in Ebonyi State, Nigeria's South-east.

The victim, David Anoke, popularly known as Davido, was shot dead by some armed hoodlums on Friday.

The incident, it was gathered, happened at the court area of Okposi, a community in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

The killing occurred barely 24 hours after a middle-aged man, Dick Nnachi, was beheaded in Oso-Edda, Edda Local Government Area of the state.

The beheading of the victim, which was linked to a land dispute in the area, happened on Thursday.

The latest deadly attack

The Chairperson of Ohaozara Local Government Area, Ajah Chinonso, confirmed the latest attack in a statement on Monday.

Mr Ajah described Mr Anoke's killing as "barbaric and unacceptable."

The chairperson stressed that Ohaozara has always been a "land of peace and unity" and vowed that the local government would not allow criminals to destabilise the area.

"This serial trajectory of extrajudicial killings in Ohaozara must stop. We cannot allow the activities of criminal elements to tarnish our reputation or destabilise our people," he said.

Ban on motorcycles, tricycles

To forestall further violence, Mr Ajah announced immediate security measures, including a ban on riding of motorcycles and tricycles in and out of Okposi between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. daily.

He explained that the ban was a "proactive step" to help security agencies track down the attackers and prevent more attacks.

"Any person found moving with a bike (motorcycles) or keke (tricycles) within the restricted hours shall have them impounded and handed over to the appropriate security agencies," he warned.

The chairperson further urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, and town unions to continue supporting efforts to keep Ohaozara safe.

"I appeal for calm, collaboration, and cooperation from all residents as security agencies at both the federal and state levels have already commenced swift investigations to ensure that the perpetrators of this evil act are apprehended and brought to justice," he said.

He reassured the people that the local government, in collaboration with security agencies, would do everything possible to restore peace and prevent a repeat of such incidents.

Police speak

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police, said the police in the state had launched an investigation into the incident to track down the killers.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria's South-east, security has deteriorated in Ebonyi State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Hundreds of persons have been killed or abducted and several others injured in some of such attacks in the region.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region.

But the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.