Nigeria: May Yul-Edochie Demands N1.5bn Over Alleged Cyberbullying, On-Line Defamation

May Yul-Edochie, aka Queen May, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has issued a cease-and-desist notice to one of her former lawyers, Emeka Ugwuonye, and a United States-based woman, Yinka Theisen, over what she described as cyberbullying, cyberstalking and defamation.

Acting through her legal representatives, Graylaw Partners, Queen May alleged that both individuals made several damaging on-line publications against her on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook.

She said the posts had caused harm to her reputation and business interests.

In the letters addressed separately to Ugwuonye and Theisen, her lawyers demanded that they stop making such publications, withdraw existing posts, issue a public apology, and publish a retraction on all platforms where the statements were made.

Queen May is also seeking financial compensation of N1 billion from Ugwuonye and N500 million from Theisen.

Her lawyers further alleged that Ugwuonye had not acted well in his past dealings with her, including in the handling of confidential information.

They warned that his conduct had worsened the situation and exposed her to further harm.

The letter to Theisen similarly accused her of amplifying harmful narratives online and encouraging others to circulate them.

The legal team stated that failure to comply would leave Queen May with no option but to commence civil and criminal proceedings to protect her rights and reputation.

The notice to Ugwuonye expressed concern that he had, in the course of that relationship, gained access to privileged information which, according to her lawyers, he later used in ways that undermined her interests.

The letter described such actions as a breach of trust and professional ethics, stressing that his conduct had aggravated the harm to their client.

Similarly, the notice to Theisen accused her of amplifying harmful online narratives about Queen May and encouraging third parties to circulate the same content, thereby deepening the reputational damage.

Both letters set a 48-hour deadline for compliance with the demands. Her lawyers warned that failure to act within the timeframe would compel Queen May to initiate both civil and criminal proceedings.