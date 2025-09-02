Nigeria: Unicef Advocates Ethical Journalism to Protect Traumatised Children in Nigeria

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has urged journalists in Nigeria to uphold ethics and professionalism in their reportage in order to protect vulnerable and traumatised children.

The call was made by the UNICEF Kano Field Officer, Rahama Rihood Muhammed Farah, during a two-day training for selected media houses on ethical journalism as it affects children in Nigeria.

Farah stressed the need for journalists to exercise caution when reporting issues concerning children, particularly those who have suffered attacks or domestic violence. According to him, exposing the identities of such children through names or photographs could deepen their trauma and subject them to ridicule.

"Journalists are admonished to conduct interviews with child victims only in the presence of their guardians and a psychologist," he said.

He explained that journalists who apply ethics in their work not only promote peace but also build trust with their readers. While unethical reporting can worsen situations, he noted, responsible journalism has the capacity to calm tensions in difficult circumstances.

Farah further emphasised that UNICEF's core mission is to protect children in all countries where it operates. This, he said, informed the decision to bring together journalists from the North-West to undergo training on ethical reportage, particularly when it involves children.

Participants at the training in Kano included correspondents from Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara States, among others selected by UNICEF.

The two-day programme, held at Tahir Guest Palace, Kano, will conclude on Tuesday, with organisers expressing hope that participants will apply the lessons learnt in their future reporting.