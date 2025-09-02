Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Funds Construction of Police Depot in Zolowee

Zolowee — ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), in partnership with the Liberia National Police (LNP), has broken ground for the construction of a modern police depot in Zolowee, Nimba County. The project, fully financed by AML, is expected to be completed by December this year, after which police officers will be deployed to the area.

The initiative follows a request from residents of Zolowee during a 2024 visit by Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman. At the time, the community faced heightened insecurity risks around the mines and reported being unfairly stigmatized as a "troublemaking town." Residents stressed that criminal activities, including fuel theft, were carried out by outsiders allegedly colluding with some equipment operators at the mines. They recommended the deployment of police officers to enforce the law and restore the town's reputation.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on September 1, 2024, drew participation from high-level officials including Assistant Commissioner of Police and Nimba County Commander Mendin Larmie, AML Security Manager Francis Bangura, representatives of the Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL), local chiefs, AML's Department of Sustainable and External Relations, staff of AML's Infrastructure team, and representatives of A & E International, the contracted construction company.

Welcoming guests, Zolowee Town Chief Roland Dolo expressed gratitude and relief:

"We gave this land ever since and we have been expecting this project. People have been lying on Zolowee, and we want a depot here to see if it is Zolowee people really doing what they are accused of. This project is overdue."

ACP Larmie thanked AML for funding the project and highlighted how Zolowee had been misrepresented.

"Because these people live in Zolowee and Gbapa, they are branded as troublemakers. The fact that the community people have willingly provided this piece of land for the Government of Liberia to construct a police depot is a clear manifestation that the people of Zolowee have been misrepresented," he said.

He assured residents that the police would be "a friend to the people," working to maintain peace and protect citizens from harassment and intimidation.

AML Security Manager Francis Bangura noted that the idea of building a police station was conceived in April 2024, emphasizing the company's role as a development partner.

"ArcelorMittal wants to see the people of Zolowee, Makinto, Gbapa and surrounding towns living in peace. AML cannot exist without the support of the surrounding towns," Bangura said, commending community leaders for donating land for the project.

He stressed that while the police will oversee the project, AML is covering all costs and will provide additional support if needed.

According to AML's Superintendent for Construction and Infrastructure, Jenkins W. Teaway, the project is a joint effort between AML's Security Department, the Community Relations Section, and the LNP. In line with AML's employment policies, most workers will be recruited from Zolowee.

The depot will meet government and AML standards, featuring three detention cells (for juveniles, females, and males), a Chief Inspector's office, a Charge of Quarter office, and other essential facilities.

Prince Zee, Manager of A & E International, assured stakeholders that with materials and manpower in place, the project will be completed and dedicated in December 2024.

Beyond this initiative in Zolowee, ArcelorMittal Liberia has a record of supporting development projects across its concession areas in Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa counties. These include investments in housing renovation, water and sanitation projects, scholarship programs, and road maintenance, which collectively reinforce the company's reputation as a responsible investor committed to improving the welfare of host communities.