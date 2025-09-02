Algeria/Liberia: Liberian Striker Emmanuel Ernest's Move to USM Alger Sparks Fan Criticism

Algiers — Algerian top-flight club USM Alger has officially signed Liberian striker Emmanuel Ernest from Albanian side KF Tirana on a one-year contract with an option to extend.

The move, announced by the club on Monday, has been met with a wave of criticism from a portion of the team's fanbase.

The forward arrived in Algeria after a season with Tirana where he scored five goals and provided two assists in 15 appearances.

However, the signing has sparked controversy, with many supporters questioning Ernest's credentials.

This backlash recalls a similar incident in 2022 when Liberian striker Peter Wilson had his contract with Raja Casablanca terminated after fan protests.

On social media, many fans have pointed to Ernest's recent absence from the Liberian national team, the Lone Stars, and his lack of goals for the squad.

One fan, Mounir Mekhaba, wrote a particularly harsh critique:

"First of all, a player is not called up for his country's national team, which is considered one of the weakest teams in Africa. Secondly, this player in the last five years has not been able to complete six months at any one club... This deal is considered stupid and insulting to the USM Alger team!"

Despite the scrutiny, USM Alger officials remain confident in their new signing.

A statement on the club official page stated, "Emmanuel Ernest has the potential to contribute immediately to our attack. We believe in his abilities and look forward to him making an impact this season."

The pressure is now squarely on Ernest to prove his doubters wrong. While his performances in Albania demonstrated promise, his success will depend on how quickly he can adapt to the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 and win over a skeptical fan base.