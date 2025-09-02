Liberia: Revamped Barnesville Sports Ground to Boost Youth Skills

Monrovia — The ongoing renovation at the Barnesville Estate Sports Ground in Montserrado County is being hailed as a major boost for youth skill development in District 11.

Solomon Zeo, a local resident, described the project as a vital step for young people who are passionate about football and kickball.

He pointed out that the renovation is being funded by Representative Richard Koon, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

"The revamped sports ground will help reawaken the football and kickball spirits of our youth," Mr. Zeo stated.

He also noted that the project includes building new seating for fans. This addition, he believes, shows the lawmaker's commitment to youth development.

Zeo hopes the renovation will be finished before the 2025/2026 Christmas and New Year's season.

He also urged other financially stable residents of District 11 to follow Speaker Koon's example and contribute equipment to the project.

In addition to the sports ground, Zeo called on the Speaker to open a technical school in the district.

He believes this will give young people the opportunity to learn skills like plumbing, masonry, and carpentry to better prepare them for future challenges.