Nigeria: NHRC Urges Govt to Tackle Insecurity in Nigeria

2 September 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

Abuja — As the world commemorates the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed deep concern over the rising cases of enforced disappearances and kidnappings in Nigeria, describing them as a grave assault on human dignity.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, expressed this concern yesterday in a statement to commemorate the day. He noted that the alarming trend has left countless families in anguish and uncertainty, with victims' loved ones facing psychological trauma and prolonged distress.

He emphasised that the incessant wave of insecurity ranging from insurgency, banditry, herder-farmer clashes, separatist violence, and worsening poverty continues to fuel cases of missing persons across the country.

According to the NHRC boss, enforced disappearances, particularly in the context of security operations, remain a serious concern, stressing that such violations not only undermine human rights but also erode public trust in the state's ability to protect its citizens.

Quoting relevant international human rights instruments, including the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, Ojukwu reminded the government of its obligation to safeguard the rights to liberty, security, recognition before the law, and freedom from torture and ill-treatment.

The Commission urged the government at all levels to adopt proactive measures to address the root causes of insecurity while strengthening accountability and justice mechanisms" he said.

Ojukwu further called on security agencies to strictly adhere to international human rights standards in their operations and to ensure that perpetrators of kidnappings, abductions, and enforced disappearances are brought to justice.

He said the Commission reaffirms its solidarity with the families of missing persons, pledging continued advocacy and support to uphold the rights of victims, adding: "They may be missing but definitely not forgotten."

He stated that only through a comprehensive response to insecurity by way of tackling insurgency, banditry, communal violence, separatist agitations, and poverty can Nigeria reduce the tragic phenomenon of missing persons and restore confidence in state institutions.

