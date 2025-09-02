Nigeria: Six Dead, Nine Injured in Lagos Road Crash

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said a Volvo FL6 truck loaded with wooden planks rammed into a white commercial bus.

Six people, including a child, lost their lives on Monday while nine others were injured in a fatal crash involving a truck and a commercial bus at Ibeju Bus Stop along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the crash occurred on Monday when a blue Volvo FL6 truck loaded with wooden planks rammed into a white commercial bus with registration number AKD 336 YD.

According to officials, the fatalities included two men, three women, and a child. Four other occupants of the bus escaped unhurt.

LASTMA's Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, said operatives, with support from other emergency responders, swiftly rescued the survivors.

"The nine injured survivors were immediately extricated and conveyed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Epe, and Hammond Hospital for urgent medical attention," he said.

He added that LASTMA worked in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps to evacuate victims and clear the accident scene.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, while commiserating with the bereaved families, cautioned motorists against overspeeding and other forms of reckless driving, especially during the "Ember Months," a period often associated with frequent crashes.

He said the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the FMC morgue in Epe, awaiting formal identification by their families, while the four survivors who escaped unhurt were given immediate attention by the LASTMA Rescue Unit.

Recent crash patterns

The Ibeju accident is the latest on recent series of fatal crashes in Lagos and neighbouring states in August.

Towards the end of last month, six people lost their lives while 19 others were injured in a crash along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway at Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said the accident was caused by a tyre burst that led to a commercial bus somersaulting.

TRACE spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the driver of the bus was among the dead, while the motor boy sustained injuries.

He warned motorists against using fake or expired tyres, noting that the crash initially caused heavy traffic before it was cleared.

Similarly, on 18 August, one person died after his Toyota Highlander collided with a stationary commercial bus illegally picking passengers along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway at Mile 2.

The driver of the Highlander, travelling at high speed, reportedly lost control and rammed into the bus, dying on the spot.

LASTMA officials, who responded swiftly, evacuated the victim and cleared the wreckage to ease traffic congestion.

Condemning the Mile 2 crash, Mr Bakare-Oki reiterated that commercial drivers must desist from indiscriminate passenger pick-ups outside designated bus stops.

"The sanctity of human life must never be compromised by recklessness on our highways. We shall continue to intensify enforcement and sustain public enlightenment campaigns to prevent needless tragedies," he said.