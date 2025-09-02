Nigeria: Gov Dauda Lawal @ 60 - Where There's Will, There's Way, By Sulaiman Bala Idris

opinion

One of the closest aides of Governor Dauda Lawal, Sulaiman Bala Idris, pays insightful tribute to an iconic leader who's providing exemplary and transformative governance in Zamfara State, as he clocks the landmark age of 60

I have no iota of doubt that Dauda Lawal is one of the most charismatic governors in Nigeria. But one thing I often find challenging to explain to people is his age.

People will scream Jesus! and some will look into my eyes and jokingly call me a liar. All because I give accurate information that I am 100% sure about, that Dauda Lawal will be clocking 60 by 2nd September, 2025 (which is today).

Sometimes, I get tired of trying to explain it. Even when they eventually accept his age, new conspiracy theories emerge. Some suggest that he appears so youthful and well-kept due to his wealth. Remember the narrative about his asset declaration of nine trillion? Many believe it.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As the governor of Zamfara State, I have much to say about Dauda Lawal, especially since I have been among his closest aides, working closely with him as his spokesman for over two years.

In previous years, I have written extensively about Dauda Lawal, the banker and philanthropist.

But, as he turns 60 today, I would like to bring out a few aspects of Dauda Lawal as governor, who is transforming Zamfara from a forgotten dungeon into a thriving state across all indices.

All the things people say about him being calm, reserved, and neat are accurate. He has changed the attitude of workers, especially those in the Zamfara Government House, who work within the seat of power. They appear presentable with a touch of class, unlike before.

Gusau, the capital city, has been given a facelift as an urban centre, as it should be. Road networks and streetlights are everywhere. Gusau, which had no functioning traffic lights in 2023 before the election, now has functioning traffic lights all over the city. The town is neat because the mindset of the people is gradually changing.

As an advocate of symbolic interactionism, one of sociology's dominant schools of thought, I have observed the practical application of Charles Horton Cooley's 'Looking Glass Self' theory in Governor Dauda Lawal's management of Zamfara. You might wonder how.

The looking-glass self is a concept that explains how individuals form their sense of self based on how they think others perceive them. Through social interactions, people use the judgments they receive from others as a "mirror" to assess their worth, values, and behavior.

In the past, what people saw about Zamfara when they looked into the mirror was a state in despair, a state almost wiped out by banditry and poverty, always at the bottom of all educational indices, and without average-standard healthcare facilities. Dauda Lawal, a political scientist, has changed that narrative by integrating sociological theories of functionalism and symbolic interactionism.

The Zamfara State that people see in the mirror now is a state competing as one of the best in IGR, education, emerging urban centers, health, and more.

Governor Dauda Lawal's rescue mission is evident across all 14 local government areas of Zamfara State, not only in Gusau, the state capital.

These major projects span various sectors, including health, education, infrastructure, and other critical areas of importance.

Governor Lawal has transformed the General Hospital Anka into a state-of-the-art facility equipped with advanced medical equipment in Anka Local Government. The hospital underwent a total overhaul.

His administration has established the Tsangaya Modern Academy in Gummi Local Government, a school designed to integrate Almajiri students into the contemporary education system.

In Bakura Local Government Area, Governor Lawal has renovated and equipped the College of Agricultural Science, providing opportunities for young people to develop their agricultural skills--the backbone of Zamfara's economy.

In the Bukkuyum Local Government Area, he has upgraded the PHC Nasarawa Burkullu to a modern General Hospital with advanced machinery to benefit the local population. Additionally, he has awarded a contract for the construction of township roads to connect all towns within the local government area.

Governor Dauda Lawal has renovated and fully equipped the General Hospital in Maru LGA. The hospital, previously in poor condition, is now maintained to high standards.

In the Talatar Mafara Local Government Area, Governor Dauda Lawal has launched the construction of a new general hospital, as the current facility is in a state of disrepair. Other projects in Talata Mafara include renovations at the Polytechnic and Zamfara State University.

In Maradun Local Government, Governor Lawal has upgraded and renovated the General Hospital Maradun, transforming it into a modern medical center equipped with all necessary treatment facilities. He has also renovated the General Hospital Maru and equipped it with modern machines.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Similarly, in Kauran Namoda Local Government Area, Governor Lawal has renovated and equipped the General Hospital Kaura Namoda, constructed a modern Tsangaya School, established a befitting skill acquisition centre to create employment opportunities for the youths, and constructed additional hostels at Polytechnic Kauran Namoda.

In Shinkafi LGA, Governor Lawal has approved the reconstruction of General Hospital Shinkafi and the Ongoing reconstruction of Attahiru Bafarawa School.

In Tsafe LGA, Governor Dauda Lawal has renovated and equipped the General Hospital Tsafe, undertaken a total renovation of the School of Health Technology Tsafe, reconstructed the Modern Central Motor Park Tsafe, and reconstructed the Central Market.

In Bungudu LGA, Governor Lawal is constructing the Furfuri link road, the Rawayya link road, the Total renovation of the Approved school, and the Total renovation and equipping of Dan Gwaggo secondary school.

I have a lot to share, especially about my governor's human relations. I promise to do it gradually, not all at once. Today is a day to celebrate an achiever. Alhamdu lillah, happy 60th birthday to a man with a good heart. Happy birthday, Oga!

*Sulaiman Abala Idris, the spokesperson for the Zamfara State Governor wrote from Gusau, Zamfara State.