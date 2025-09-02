Nigeria: Lagos Police Arrest, Arraign 60-Year-Old Man for Rape

The police said the case was first reported by the victim's sister at the Meiran Police Station on 22 August.

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 60-year-old man, identified as Ajayi Femi, for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the command's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the case was first reported by the victim's sister at the Meiran Police Station on 22 August. He said the case was later transferred to the Gender Unit for discreet investigation.

"Further investigation, including medical tests, revealed that on the same day, the suspect spiked the survivor's drink, rendering her unconscious before having unlawful sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The suspect also made a confessional statement to that effect," Mr Hundeyin said.

He added that the suspect has since been arraigned in court and remanded in prison custody pending the next adjourned date.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Olohundare Jimoh, assured the public of the Command's commitment to securing justice for survivors of sexual violence.

He urged residents to report all cases of sexual offences at Family Support Units across divisions and area commands for prompt action.

Pattern

The case comes amid a string of sexual assault incidents recently recorded in Lagos.

In July, officers of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) at Lion Building arrested one of a pair of twin brothers after a teenage girl reported being raped by a street miscreant known as "Ibeji Onola."

The case was transferred to the Adeniji Adele Police Division for investigation.

In August 2024, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency confirmed the arrest of a man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Alakuko.

The agency said the survivor received comprehensive medical care while the suspect was taken into custody.

In June 2021, a Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja sentenced a 43-year-old trader, Adelaja Oloyede, to 25 years in prison for raping a tailor in Ikorodu.

The judge, Abiola Soladoye, also ordered that his name be entered into the Lagos State Sex Offenders Register.

The police have maintained that these cases reflect ongoing efforts to combat sexual violence in Lagos and encourage survivors and their families to speak out and seek justice.